Guardiola celebrates Bahia’s arrival at the City group and plays with a possible trip to Brazil: ‘Invite me’

Coach had already recorded a message to the Brazilian club after the announcement of purchase by the group

Pep Guardiola seems to be very happy with the arrival of bahia to the city groupeven dreaming of the possibility of a visit to Brazil.

After the victory of manchester city over the chelsea at Premier Leaguethe Catalan coach spoke exclusively with the reporter João Castelo-Branco and joked about a possible invitation, in addition to celebrating the arrival of the club.

In addition to all ESPN content, with Combo+ you have access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“Delighted to know we are with them, it was a democratic popular vote and over 90% wanted it. AND, now, invite me, so that one day I can go to Brazil and Bahia to see them“, said.

After Bahia’s accession to the 2022 Série B was confirmed, in a video sent by City players, Guardiola had already sent a message to the Steel Tricolor.

“To all our friends at Bahia. I wish you the best of luck this weekend as you try to win promotion to the top flight. We’re thinking of you,” said the Citizens coach.