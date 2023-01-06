Guinea-Bissau renames stadium in honor of Pel

photo: reproduction Stadium in Guinea-Bissau will be named after Pel

A stadium in the second largest city in Guinea-Bissau has been renamed in honor of Pel, the government of the African country announced this Friday.

After respecting a minute of silence in memory of the world idol, who died on December 29, the government of Guinea-Bissau “decided to assign the name of Pel to a regional Bafat stadium”, with a capacity for 15,000 spectators, explains the statement. government, published after the council of ministers on Thursday.

Bafat, the second largest city in Guinea-Bissau, is located 150 kilometers from the country’s capital, Bissau.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister of Cape Verde announced that the stadium in the capital, Praia, also with 15,000 seats, will be renamed Estdio Pel.

The tributes are a response to the appeal of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who asked each member country of the international federation to name one of their stadiums after the former player.

On Thursday, Colombia became the second country to adhere to the suggestion made by FIFA president, the Swiss Gianni Infantino, that all nations have a stadium named after King Pel. The announcement was made by Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, governor of the Meta region.

The stadium chosen to honor the eternal number 10 was the one in the city of Villavicencio, which will now be called “Bello Horizonte Rei Pel”.

Pel was buried last Tuesday, at the Memorial Necrpole Ecumnica, in the city of Santos, this Tuesday, 3rd, after a 24-hour wake at the Vila Belmiro stadium.