“Harry & Megan”, horror by Lars Von Trier and the best series of the week







Photo: Disclosure/Netflix / Modern Popcorn

The documentary production of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is the most mediatic debut among the series of the week. But the list also makes moviegoers party with the resumption of “The Kingdom”, a cult series from the 1990s, by filmmaker Lars Von Trier (“Nymphomaniac”), in addition to having fun with the good action thriller “O Recruta” and offering the complete seasons of three consecrated series: “Downton Abbey”, “Game Face” and “Me Chama de Bruna”.

Check below the 10 highlights of the week among releases to marathon on streaming.

| HARRY & MEGAN | NETFLIX

The series that is shaking the British monarchy is a collection of bombshell revelations from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle about the reasons that made them break with the royal family, entitled to several accusations. In addition to centering its narrative on testimonials from the two protagonists, the work of director Liz Garbus (“What Happened, Miss Simone?”) features testimonials from the couple’s friends and family, as well as images from personal archives.

Divided into two parts, the attraction had three episodes released last week and, even before being finalized with this week’s chapters, it broke the audience record as Netflix’s most viewed documentary content of all time.

Part 2 is even more controversial for dealing with details of the fights between Harry and his brother William, Meghan’s miscarriage, tabloid slander, royal manipulations and the forced estrangement by third parties between Harry and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

| THE KINGDOM: EXODUS | MUBI

Season 3 takes up the classic horror series, started in the 1990s by filmmaker Lars von Trier (“Nymphomaniac”) and set in a hospital built on top of the former bleaching ponds (full of chemicals from the textile industry) in Copenhagen, where evil took root. The first seasons aired in 1994 and 1997 and followed the doctors becoming convinced, through strange and unexplained events, that the place was haunted.

The new episodes promise answers to the series’ unresolved questions, which are often compared to “Twin Peaks.” To do so, he accompanies a sleepwalker (played by Bodil Jørgensen, from “Times of Darkness”) who, with her obsession, represents a final effort to prevent the hospital from turning into ruins. The cast also includes Lars Mikkelsen (“House of Cards”), Nikolaj Lie Kaas (“Britannia”), Mikael Persbrandt (“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”), Ghita Nørby (“Tuscany”), Nicolas Bro ( “Loucos Por Justiça”), Søren Pilmark (“Atlantic Crossing”), Peter Mygind (“Borgen”), Udo Kier (“Bacurau”), Tuva Novotny (“O Último Destino”) and a special appearance by Alexander Skarsgård (” The Man from the North”).

Lars von Trier directed all episodes and continued to work in post-production even after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

| RECRUITER | NETFLIX

The spy series brings Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) as a young CIA lawyer, who has the task of digging through old letters from people who threaten to divulge secret information about the agency. Bureaucratic work becomes dangerous when Hendricks decides to visit the author of one of these letters and, upon finding the imprisoned spy (Laura Haddock, from “Da Vinci’s Demons”), he is pursued by unknown enemies, becoming involved in an international conspiracy.

“Recruit” was created by Alexi Hawley (“The Rookie”) and has its first episode directed by filmmaker Doug Liman (“Edge of Tomorrow”).

| THE LEGEND OF THE LOST TREASURE | DISNEY+

The series inspired by the movie “The Legend of the Lost Treasure” features Lisette Olivera (“Total Eclipse”) as a new protagonist and the return of Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha to the franchise, resuming the roles of FBI agent Peter Sausky and Riley Poole, better friend of adventurer Benjamin Gates (Nicolas Cage). The participation of the two serves as a link between the films and the new attraction, since Cage does not participate in the project.

The plot revolves around Jess Morales (Olivera), a bright and resourceful young Latina who embarks on the adventure of her life to discover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan American treasure.

On this journey, she is accompanied by her best friends, played by Zuri Reed (“The Get Down”), Antonio Cipriano (“The Sex Life of College Girls”), Jordan Rodrigues (“The Fosters”), Jake Austin Walker (“Stargirl “), an FBI agent played by Lyndon Smith (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and the mysterious character of Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Wandinha”). The veteran actress plays Billie, a billionaire treasure hunter who helps transform penniless orphan Jess into a successful adventurer and businesswoman. But this benevolent profile hides the antagonist of the story.

The project was developed by the screenwriters of the films, the couple Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, and is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the film franchise. To complete, the Indian filmmaker Mira Nair (“The Reluctant Fundamentalist”) signs the direction of the first chapters.

| WHY DO WE FORGET EVERYTHING? | STAR+

The Japanese thriller follows a mystery writer who ends up having to unravel a real mystery after his girlfriend disappears on Halloween night. But as he follows the clues, the people he meets describe a woman very different from the one he knew.

The production brings together a strong team from Japanese cinema. The series was conceived by Takamasa Ôe, screenwriter of the award-winning Japanese drama “Drive My Car” (Oscar for Best International Film this year), in partnership with filmmakers Shûichi Okita (“I Must Live Alone”) and Yukiko Sode (“Aristocrats” ), and stars Hiroshi Abe, one of Hirokazu Koreeda’s favorite actors, with whom he worked in “Walking” (2008), “What I Desire Most” (2011), “After the Storm” (2016) and in series “Going My Home” (2012).

| THEIR WAY | NETFLIX

The Polish adult series accompanies three women of different ages and stages of life, who decide to live on their own terms during the 1970s, lulled by a lot of disco music and earning money from sex. While the eldest ponders how far she can go, the youngest still dreams of everything she can achieve, both contrasting with the only one who preferred to follow another path. Their parallel stories end up intertwining in a plot of pornographic blackmail, involving the communist secret service.

The main roles are played by Magdalena Poplawska (“Interior”), Wiktoria Filus (“Pleasure, Kalinda”) and Matylda Giegzno (“Klangor”), but the highlight of the production is the good reconstruction of the 1970s, with costumes, set design and perfect atmosphere. The screenwriters are Aleksandra Chmielewska (“Monsters of Krakow”) and Alicja Arominska (“Lombard”) and the pilot was directed by Anna Kazejak, from the award-winning film “The Promise” (2014).

| GAMEFACE | HBO MAX

The British comedy is created by and stars Roisin Conaty (“After Life”), an expert in screwball humor. She plays Marcella, an aspiring actress with no money or ambition trying to recover from a broken relationship. But despite her attempts and help from her friends, therapist and driving instructor, she can’t get her life back on track.

Highly praised by critics (89% approval on Rotten Tomatoes), the series lasted two seasons on English Channel 4, between 2017 and 2019, and is coming to Brazil for the first time, with all episodes at once.

| DOWNTON ABBEY | GLOBOPLAY

The award-winning British series, which won 15 Emmy awards, in addition to being popular with American critics, arrives complete on Globoplay, with its six seasons and special episodes produced between 2010 and 2015. Created by Julian Fellowes (Oscar winner for “Murder” in Gostford Park”), the period drama follows the diverse members of the aristocratic Crawley family, as they try to maintain pomp and avoid decay in their country mansion with a battalion of servants in the early 20th century.

With a cast headlined by Hugh Bonneville (“Adventures of Paddington”), Elizabeth McGovern (“The Lady in Gold”) and veteran Maggie Smith (“The Exotic Marigold Hotel”), the success of the attraction ended up projecting several lesser-known actors along the way. stardom, including now-famous Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”), Michelle Dockery (“Tycoons”), Dan Stevens (“Legion”), Jessica Brown Findlay (“Victor Frankenstein”) and Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones”). Thrones”), as well as taking the story beyond TV. The Crawleys’ story continues to be told to this day, now in cinema, and has already yielded two films – in 2019 and this year.

| CALL ME BRUNA | STAR+

Originally produced for the former Fox channel, the four very hot seasons of the series about Bruna Surfistinha arrive on Star+ together. The plot addresses the life of Raquel Pacheco, which had already become a film starring Deborah Secco in 2011, now with much more artistic freedom and greater development of supporting characters. The young Maria Bopp has the role of the most famous prostitute in Brazil, in her debut as a protagonist – after supporting in “Oscar Freire 279”, shown on Multishow in 2011.

The direction of Márcia Faria (assistant director of “Diários de Motocicleta”), Pedro Amorim (“Dissonantes”) and Roberto Berliner (“Nise: O Coração da Loucura”) lend a touch of class to the production, which had the participation of several celebrities, including Jonas Bloch (“Eike, Tudo ou Nada”), Augusto Madeira (“Bingo, o Rei das Manhãs”), Ravel Andrade (“Aruanas”), Jonathan Haagensen (“Cidade de Deus”), Martha Nowill (” Hard”), Maitê Proença (“Liberdade, Liberdade”), Thelmo Fernandes (“Under Pressure”), Paloma Duarte (“Além da Ilusion”), Giselle Itié (“The Ten Commandments”) and the rapper MV Bill (“As followers”).

| PARADISE POLICE 4 | NETFLIX

The adult comedy follows an inner-city police department filled with bad cops. But not in the sense of evil or corrupt. They are really bad, terrible at their daily tasks.

Created by Roger Black and Waco O’Guin (responsible for “Brickleberry”), the series reaches its 4th season bringing together some famous voice actors from the United States, such as Tom Kenny (the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants), Sarah Chalke (“Roseanne” and voice of Beth in “Ricky & Morty”), Dana Snyder (voice of Grandma in “Squidbillies”), Cedric Yarbrough (“Speechless”), Dave Herman (voice of Steve in “Brickleberry”) and Kyle Kinane (“The House Fell Down : A Casino in the Neighborhood”).

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!