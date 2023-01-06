He was forgotten by Tite who did not take him to Qatar, now he shines in Europe and hopes to be called up

Tite advises Neymar: he failed to take a great player to the Cup

January 05, 2023 · 4:45 pm

The hexa dream is over for Brazilian Team. When it seemed that everything was resolved, a shower of cold water ended everything. In overtime, Neymar made a great move after table with Rodrygo and got rid of the goalkeeper with a dribble to make it 1 to 0. However, the coach Tite made a serious mistake by taking Éder Militão field. In a failure of freda Croatia took the ball, went up and scored the equalizing goal at the end of extra time after a deflected kick, winning on penalties.

The Brazilian press criticized the coach after the match. Some choices of Titesince the summoning of Daniel Alves to the steering wheel escalation of the Manchester Unitedentering the final match against the Croatiawere questioned a lot, even more so because the coach made the list of penalty takers and put Neymar as the last to hit.

Firmino in action for the national team

Roberto Firmino it was a very felt absence in the final list of the 26 summoned. Member of the team that competed in the world Cup 2018, in Russia, the striker of Liverpool stood outside and saw Gabriel Martinelli, Rodrygo and Pedro being summoned, even with the formerFigueirense living a great phase in the English team. He hopes to be able to continue being summoned by the next coach.

Who will be the coach?

With the end of the World Cup for Brazil, it was also the end of the line for Tite in the canary team. With the dream of winning the sixth championship once again over, it now remains to prepare for 2026, and with another coach. According to surveys carried out on sports websites and social networks, the favorite name of the fans is the Spaniard. Josep Guardiolaof manchester cityfollowed by Portuguese Abel Ferreiraof palm trees.