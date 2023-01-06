How to use technology to help you keep New Year’s resolutions

It’s not enough to wear white and jump the seven waves: if you want to have a really new year, you’ll need to make an effort for it. And technology can help when it comes to fulfilling promises for the coming months.

Tilt selected platforms and applications for you to start 2023 with everything and:

have a healthier life

organize personal data and files

boost your career, study and reading

healthier life

Apps with fitness classes. There are programs that have everything to help you move your body, especially if you don’t have time, money and/or don’t like going to the gym.

In Brazil, one of the most popular is Mude (more than 100,000 reviews in the Google app store). Free, the application offers on-demand classes, such as yoga, pilates, functional, abdominal and leg exercises, dance and also more specific ones, aimed at increasing strength, endurance and mobility. He has recorded content and also live classes.

Other than that, there are several paid options, such as Queima Diaria, freeletics Bodyweight, etc. With most of them, you can work out without any equipment or just a treadmill.

It is also worth highlighting apps such as Nike Training Club, Adidas Training by Runtastic.e Apple Fitness+. The proposals are similar, with videos teaching the exercises.

smartwatch. If the idea is to monitor your physical activity and have health data, invest in a smart watch. There are models that monitor heart rate, sleep quality, stress level, blood oxygenation, have step and calorie counters, among other functions.

Watches of this type are capable of calculating several parameters depending on the chosen activity, such as the distance covered and average speed of exercises such as walking, running, cycling, swimming, among others.

This monitoring generates a history that ends up having two main functions:

Provide the user with a more complete notion of the result provided by the exercise and, therefore, allow for continuous improvement in results.

Psychological function, working as an incentive for the person to continue exercising, leave sedentary lifestyle aside and improve their quality of life.

The downside is that more complete smartwatches end up being expensive. This is the case with Apple models, which work almost like a wrist smartphone.

Smartbands. They are electronic bracelets that have less functionality than smart watches and, in general, are limited to monitoring physical activity. They tend to be cheaper and don’t disappoint as long as you have an idea of ​​their limitations.

air Fryer. In terms of food, it is worth betting, if possible, on smart devices in the kitchen. In addition to being a healthy habit, this helps you not to become a hostage to tempting delivery services — and, in addition, to save money.

Air fryers and crock pots are great allies, especially as they don’t require the attention of the person cooking while the food is being prepared.

In addition, especially in the case of air fryers, the tendency is for foods prepared in these devices to be healthier than those that undergo processes such as frying in oil.

To close the practicality combo, some models can connect with virtual voice assistants, such as Alexa, and have mobile apps that bring recipes and allow remote control.

Simpler models, on the other hand, benefit from a true legion of fans, which means that there are several recipe websites specialized in preparing food with these devices.

2023 more organized

If your goal is to be more organized, you need to keep two important points in mind. The first is that you need to establish a routine. And the second is that it is necessary to have an organized house. Invest in:

Habit trackers. These apps can help keep your day-to-day on track, keeping track of your tasks, your bills and even more specific aspects, such as the amount of hours you sleep.

DoneApp! and StridesApp are two options for the iPhone that help the user to introduce a new habit into their daily lives or to warn about when the person “bored” the established routine.

There are also other options like Fabulous, which last year was voted the best app on Google Play and allows you to create a plan based on responses to a questionnaire. HabitNow, also available on the Play Store, free Grow, Forest (time management) and Habitica can also be helpful.

apps for shopping lists and expense breakdown. the app Bring! (Android and iOS) lets you make shopping lists and helps you not get lost among the shelves.

Those who divide the household bills have Settle up (Android and iOS) a good help, since it allows you to create groups of people, record expenses and divide them automatically.

Apps for to-do lists. Look for programs that work like virtual planners. Examples of this are Todoist (Play Store), Things (iOS and macOS) and To Do (Microsoft, but it works on almost all platforms).

These apps are widely used, being useful both in your personal and professional life, such as detailing work projects and to-do lists.

They are also very visual, which helps when following schedules and allows you to break large projects into small task lists, as well as define the priority of each one of them.

Organizers for photos and documents. They are great requests for a more organized and fluid digital life. Notable here are Google Drive and Evernote (both for documents and photos)

Password managers. THE 1Password, LastPass, Bitwarden, and Dashlane are examples of encrypted password managers and they prevent that situation where you create a strong password but forget about it minutes later.

Career, studies and readings

If you are the type that loves to save text links or PDFs of books, but leave everything messy and end up not even reading what you saved, keep an eye on the tips below:

PDF file organizers

apps for reading eBooks or playing audiobooks

gadgets that work like digital “books”

A good tip here is the Libby app. It is free and allows you to download books available in its collection, which contains e-books, audiobooks, magazines and comics.

Libby also has a tagging system, useful for when you want to save something to read later.

Because it is free, the collection of books can be a little restricted. In this case, there are subscription software options, such as Kindle Unlimited or Scribd — which offer access to numerous titles — and Audible or Libro.fm, for lovers of listening to book narrations.

Digital book readers, such as the Kindle, are good choices because: they have a screen that simulates the texture of paper and are not as bright as monitor displays, cell phones and tablets — your eyes will thank you.

In addition, they help to have a distraction-free reading, since they don’t have apps like social networks and messaging.