Hurt, Pelé’s family is silent in the face of Brazilian idols’ contempt for Pelé’s wake. Kaká gives embarrassing answer – Prisma

Two days have passed since Pelé’s burial, and Kaká has given his “reply” to the criticism he has received.

When seven days have passed since the death.

The answer was long: he apologized to Ronaldo, whom he referred to, on the English channel BelN Sports, as just “some fat person” in Brazil.

And he said that his phrase “Brazilians don’t value their idols” was taken out of context.

When, in fact, that was exactly what he said, completely contextualized.

The negative is meaningless.

He just didn’t keep what he said.

He praised Pelé in a long text.





He remembered that he received from the hands of the greatest player of all time the trophy of the best in the world in 2007.

Wrote, wrote, wrote.

But he escaped the answer he needed to give.

Why didn’t you go to the wake, show respect, say goodbye to Pelé?

Kaka is retired.

He’s a millionaire.

And one of the greatest idols in the modern history of Brazilian football.

It is part of the strange coincidence that united the five-time champions, who did not go to Vila Belmiro to say goodbye to the greatest character in world football and who was born in Brazil.

Of the 23 players called up by Felipão, plus the then captain Emerson, cut on the eve of the World Cup, none appeared.

No Cafu, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos.

Not Scolari.

From 1994, of the 22 summoned, only Mauro Silva, who is also vice-president of the FPF, was at the wake. No Romário, Bebeto, Dunga. Heck it wasn’t either.

None of them play football anymore.

Rogério Ceni works in São Paulo. Dida is a goalkeeping coach at Milan.





In addition to the coincidence that the 1994 and 2002 champions did not go to Vila Belmiro, several of them communicate in WhatsApp groups. That is, they would know who would and who would not say goodbye to Pelé.

Also, by coincidence, of course, Pelé criticized the 1994 and 2002 teams before the World Cups. Betting on Colombia, the United States, and France, Japan.

The fact that no one showed up led many of the 1,200 accredited journalists to the wake to think it was retaliation for the criticism.

But it must have been “just a coincidence”, and many reporters from 31 countries, who were in Santos to cover the wake and listen to Brazilian idols, “imagined things”.

Social media scholars ensure that the average for a post — for example, on Instagram — is four minutes.

To choose the photo and write an “emotional” message.

That’s what most of those 45 players chose to do.

Remembering that several of them have press agents, who could spend those precious four minutes and post on their bosses’ networks.

Pelé’s family was dignified, elegant, they didn’t complain about those who weren’t willing to say goodbye to the man who revolutionized the history of this country. And that he freed the players, when he was extraordinary Minister of Sports, in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, by putting an end, once and for all, to the pass law.

Son Edinho and daughter Kelly thanked Neymar’s father for being there.

Not a word to those who didn’t go.

But journalists from Santos, close to Pelé’s relatives, assured the blog.

Pelé’s family, for the time being, has maintained this public posture.

It has not demanded the absurd position of four and five world champions.

There is a lot of sadness, heartache, for the absences.

For all that Pele means.





But public opinion will never forget such contempt.

The bet of many athletes is on the amnesia of the press.

That won’t happen.

Here, Kaká’s long, empty reply.

That didn’t answer the simplest question.

Why didn’t you go to Pelé’s wake?



“In all my life, I’ve always had the pride and honor of receiving a lot of affection and respect everywhere I’ve been, especially from the Brazilian people.



“During the World Cup, a statement of mine was made within a context, but unfortunately it was spread as a criticism of the whole people. That was never my intention. Nor could it be, mainly because the Brazilian people have always treated with a lot of love. I was referring only to the people who, at that moment, supported an idol of the national team.







“That statement was once again remembered on the occasion of the death and wake of our dear King Pelé, a person for whom I have enormous admiration, and from whose hands I received the greatest individual title of my career. That night, I said that only he could make that moment even better.As a Brazilian and a football lover, my respect and admiration will remain, and I’m so sorry I didn’t go to Santos.



“I had the opportunity to honor the King in life a few times, including a conversation just between us, kindly promoted by his son. It was one more special moment, among others, that I will keep in my heart.







“During the World Cup, I proposed to the president of FIFA that Pelé be named for one of the prizes awarded by FIFA at its annual gala, and I hope that happens.



“My solidarity and respect for your family are eternal, as well as your history, tributes and recognition are done in different ways. The duty continues, and I will continue working for the development of Brazilian football, supporting the next generations. After all, in addition to recognition, the king’s legacy goes through continuity.



“Finally, I would like to emphasize my love for Brazil, for the Brazilian people, and thank you for all the enormous affection that I have always received from all of you. Thank you very much.



“Kaka…”



