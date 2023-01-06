In a video sent to the broadcaster Antenna3Daniel Alves spoke for the first time about the accusation of sexual assault: ‘I don’t know who that lady is’

Daniel Alves spoke for the first time about a sexual assault charge in Spain. According to information disclosed this week by the news agency EFE, the athlete was formally accused by a woman after an incident that allegedly took place on December 30 at a nightclub in Barcelona.

The agency EFE reported that a woman registered a police report against Daniel Alves, claiming that “The player inappropriately touched her under clothing without consent.”

After the incident, the woman said she told security what had happened and local police were informed, taking witness statements.

According to information disclosed by the Spanish newspaper ABCwhich revealed the complainant’s report on the morning of December 31, Daniel Alves was no longer at the nightclub when security agents arrived at the scene.

In a video sent to Spanish broadcaster Antenna3the Pumas right-back confirmed his presence at the Sutton nightclub, but denied that he had committed any act of abuse.

“I would first like to deny everything. Yes, I was in that place, with other people, enjoying myself. And anyone who knows me knows that I love to dance. I was having fun, but without invading anyone’s space, respecting. When you need to go to the bathroom, you don’t have to ask who’s there to go”, said Daniel Alves.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t know who this lady is. I don’t know her name, I don’t know her, I haven’t seen her again in my life. In all these years I have never invaded anyone’s space without permission. And how am I going to do that with a woman or a girl? No, by God. That’s enough (with the subject), because it’s causing harm, especially to my people. They know who I am”.

Daniel Alves spoke to Antena3, from Spain, after denouncing alleged sexual assault reproduction

A Barcelona local police spokesman told ESPN that a complaint was filed on Monday relating to an incident at Sutton, a popular nightclub in the city, but could not confirm the identities of those involved.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” the spokesperson said. THE ESPN also contacted Daniel Alves’ staff. According to the press office of the Brazilian, the case “continues in the legal procedures of investigation”, guaranteeing that “the appropriate measures have already been taken”.

Daniel Alves was in Barcelona after his participation in the Qatar World Cup with the Brazilian Team. The defender, who acts for the Cougars (MEX), spent time in the city to maintain fitness in Barça’s B team as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup, and returned to Catalonia following their elimination to Croatia. The Brazilian returned to the club in Mexico after the turn of the year