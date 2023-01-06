“I had no knowledge”; Flamengo takes a stand on Rossi’s signing after the goalkeeper’s past comes to light

Player is one of the main targets of the Rubro-Negro for this season

O Flamengo want to hire Agustín Rossi, from Boca Juniors, with leaders going to travel to Argentina to close the deal. But some fans are against the arrival of the player. The Flamengo da Gente Group made a tweet this Thursday (5), against the arrival of Argentina.

Everything happens to ask Rossi not to come to the club. The goalkeeper was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Barbi Segovia in 2017 and threatening her with death, according to the newspaper La Nacion. According to the Argentine press, Flamengo was not aware until Thursday (5) of the accusations of aggression against Agustín Rossi’s ex-girlfriend.

The goalkeeper, however, does not respond to any criminal investigation. The case did not continue because it had no legal support. According to Renan Moura, Flamengo’s board will only take a position on the case involving Rossi (accusation of aggression and death threat to his ex-girlfriend in the past) after hiring the goalkeeper. There will be a meeting this Saturday (7) with Boca Juniors to close a deal.

At the midfielder Gerson’s press conference, vice president of football, Marcos Braz, confirmed the trip to Argentina: “This does not cancel any other meeting that we may have. But we are going to resolve the Rossi issue”, said the manager.