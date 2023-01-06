‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody: The Whitney Houston Story’ opens January 12

Film about the life of one of the greatest music legends hits theaters across Brazil

To succeed, you must sing with your whole heart and body. That was the advice that the mother of Whitney Houston gave it to the young girl who ventured into the church choirs and who took learning throughout her career. More than just singing, “The Voice”, as she was later known, enchanted and became one of the biggest stars of all time. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody: The Whitney Houston Story”a film opening nationwide on January 12, is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable singer who captured the hearts of the public.

Directed by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award® nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music industry executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA® winner Naomi Ackie, the film is an authentic portrait of the complex and multifaceted Whitney Houston. Audiences will embark on an inspiring, moving and emotional journey into Houston’s life and pioneering career, with masterful performances and a soundtrack of the music icon’s most popular hits like no one has ever heard before. The work features original recordings of 22 of the singer’s classics, remixed especially for the cinema. Spectators will be transported directly to the front row of a concert by the legend.

More than just featuring her iconic songs, the film paints a portrait of her personal life and career from Whitney’s own point of view, as told by the people who knew her best. “We had the chance to create the whole Whitney Houston biography,” says producer Matt Jackson. “Because we were working with Clive Davis, as well as Gary and Pat Houston, Whitney’s brother and sister-in-law, we were able to authentically tell her story. We had access to a level of understanding and detail that we simply wouldn’t have known if we had made the film without his family’s cooperation.”

Clive Davis himself was a key player in the making of the feature. He was Whitney’s producer and responsible for her main hits. On the big screen, he is portrayed by Academy Award® nominee Stanley Tucci. The film portrays the duo’s relationship, which evolved from professional to mutual affection and respect. Fans will be able to follow the creative process of both in the choices of the songs that made Whitney Houston ‘The Voice”, as well as behind the scenes of the film “The Bodyguard” and the iconic song “I Will Always Love You”.

Clives and the artist’s family also helped in choosing the protagonist, the award-winning Naomi Ackie. For the actress, playing the singer was a life-changing event. “There was a strength to playing Whitney that I didn’t see coming,” she says. “I’m not the kind of actress who takes everything home. Enter the ‘Action!’ and ‘Cut!’, I’m pure emotion, but I leave it there when I leave. With Whitney, it was different. I took on my own strength in a way I had never been asked to do before,” she comments.

In addition to Ackie’s tremendous acting talent, she is also an accomplished singer. Despite the songs being original recordings by Whitney, the actress actually sang on set to impart as much realism as possible to the scenes. Everything was thought to connect the audience body and soul with the life and history of the legend.

Synopsis

I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Whitney Houston Story is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music producer Clive Davis and starring BAFTA® Award winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a portrait of the complex, multifaceted woman behind the voice. From New Jersey glee girl to one of the most record-breaking and award-winning entertainers of all time, audiences will be taken on an emotional journey through Whitney’s life and career, with sweeping performances and a score comprised of the diva’s most beloved hits. Don’t you want to dance?

About Naomi Ackie

BAFTA-winning actress Naomi Ackie most recently starred in the musical The Score, opposite Will Poulter and Johnny Flynn. She completed filming as the lead in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Pussy Island, for MGM, opposite Channing Tatum. She also shot Oscar®-winning director Bong Joon-Ho’s latest feature, Mickey 17, co-starring Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Steven Yeun. Based on Mickey7, a novel written by Edward Ashton, the film follows a expendable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an icy world.

Last year, she acted in and executive produced the 3rd season of Master of None, Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang. In 2019, Ackie starred in the second season of Netflix’s End of the F*cking World. Based on the award-winning comic book series by Charles Forsman, the series received rave reviews and the 2020 BAFTA TV Award for Drama Series. For her performance, Ackie received the 2020 BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress. Also that year, she starred in JJ Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker’s Jannah, alongside Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and John Boyega.

About Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci is an Academy Award®-nominated actor recognized for his versatility as an actor, screenwriter, director and producer. He has starred in over 100 films, numerous television shows and over a dozen stage plays, both on Broadway and off-Broadway.

Tucci reached his biggest audience to date as Caesar Flickerman in the Hunger Games film franchise. Most recently, he could be seen on Season 2 of CNN’s critically acclaimed and Emmy Award-winning travel and food series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. He was nominated for an Oscar®, Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG and Broadcast Film Critics Award for his performance in Peter Jackson’s The Lovely Bones. He won an Emmy and a Golden Globe starring as the articulate tabloid brawler Walter Winchell in the telefilm Winchell, directed by Paul Mazursky. He won another Golden Globe for his brilliant portrayal of Lieutenant Colonel Adolf Eichmann in HBO’s Conspiracy.

About Director Kasi Lemmons

Actress, director, screenwriter, producer, mentor and educator, she is one of the most powerful voices of our time. In 2019, her fifth film, Harriet, starring Cynthia Erivo, was nominated for two Academy Awards®. Her libretto for the opera Fire Shut Up In My Bones, composed by Terence Blanchard, opened the 2021-2022 Metropolitan Opera season and was nominated for a 2023 Grammy for Best Opera Recording. She is developing a series, Ring Shout, based on the novel by P. Djéli Clark. Lemmons is also Professor of Arts in the Graduate Film Department at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

About screenwriter Anthony McCarten

Anthony McCarten is a four-time Academy Award®-nominated and BAFTA-winning screenwriter and producer. Impressively, the last four screenplays produced by McCarten have each earned three Academy Awards® for their respective leads, two Academy Award® nominations for lead film, and three nominations for Best Picture.

His credits include writing and producing The Theory of Everything, starring Eddie Redmayne as Professor Stephen Hawking, writing and producing The Darkest Hour, starring Gary Oldman as Sir Winston Churchill, writing Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malek as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury; and writing The Two Popes, starring Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce. His theatrical feature films grossed US＄1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Datasheet

Directed by: Kasi Lemmons

Written by: Anthony McCarten

Made by:

Anthony McCarten

Pat Houston

Clive Davis

Larry Mestel

Denis O’Sullivan

Jeff Kalligheri

Matt Jackson

molly smith

Trent Luckinbill

Thad Luckinbill

Matt Salloway

Christina Papagjika

Cast:

naomi ackie

Stanley Tucci

Ashton Sanders

Tamara Tunie

Nafessa Williams

and Clarke Peters

With information: Agência Ecomunica