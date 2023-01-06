Image reveals cut scene of Vulture in Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: Never Go Home completed 1 year of its release last month. Continuing to this day as the DEFINITE movie of the hero on the big screen and, by far, one of the best in the entire MCU.

However, as you will remember, the film went through a long period between pre-production and shooting, with many things being changed at the last minute. A lot has changed until the final result we saw on the big screen.

Fortunately, several sources reveal some details of how the film could have turned out. The new one came from a concept art that reveals the deleted participation of ABUTRE!

Art came from the artist Phil Langone, which revealed that the Norman Osborn betrayal scene would take place in a very different setting. Just like the Sandman would be in his HUMAN form.

Therefore, at some point in the making of the film, Michael Keaton’s Vulture would be part of the team of villains. Which seems to give more context as to why the villain ended up being thrown into the post-credits scene of Morbius.

