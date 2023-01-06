In violent night, Mexico arrests Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘El Chapo’ – News

Mexican drug lord Ovidio Guzmán, son of organized crime boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is being held in the United States, has been arrested by Mexican authorities, five sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday (5). ).

News of the capture came after a night of violence in the city of Culiacán, in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa — home to the cartel of the same name, which is one of the most powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world.

Ovidio, who became a central figure in the Sinaloa cartel after his father’s arrest, was briefly detained in 2019 by security forces but was eventually released to end a violent reprisal generated by the gang itself, in an embarrassing retreat for Mexican authorities. .

This time, he was arrested days before a summit of North American leaders in Mexico City, which takes place next week with the presence of US President Joe Biden and will have security issues on the agenda.





One of the Mexican officials said Guzmán’s arrest should be a welcome addition to US-Mexico cooperation on security ahead of Biden’s visit.

The US has offered a $5 million reward (more than R$26 million) for information leading to Guzmán’s arrest or conviction.

A surge in overdose deaths in the United States, fueled by the synthetic opioid fentanyl, has put greater pressure on Mexico to crack down on organizations — like the Sinaloa cartel — responsible for producing and transporting the drug.

For Tomas Guevara, a security expert at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Guzmán’s arrest helps improve the image of law enforcement agencies in Mexico after the humiliation of having to release El Chapo’s son in 2019.

It could also herald a change in the government’s approach, Guevara added, following criticism from many security experts that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was going easy on the cartels — an accusation he denies.

The president argues that the confrontational tactics of his predecessors have not been successful and have only caused more bloodshed. He said he would instead pursue a “hugs, not bullets” strategy.

On Thursday morning, security forces were trying to contain a violent reaction to the arrest in the Culiacán region by partners of Guzmán, the same official said.





The city’s airport has been closed and will remain closed until Thursday night. An Aeroméxico flight due to depart from Culiacán was hit by a bullet and suspended, but customers and staff are safe, the airline said.

The local government advised people not to take to the streets and said schools and administrative offices were closed because of the violence. Unverified videos on social media appear to show heavy gunfire, including from helicopters, during the night. Blockades on the streets were also erected.

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, 65, was convicted in New York in 2019 of trafficking billions of dollars in drugs to the United States and conspiring to murder enemies. He is serving a life sentence at Colorado’s Supermax, America’s most secure federal prison.





Copyright © Thomson Reuters.