iPhone 15 may be Apple’s first cell phone without mechanical buttons | Celullar

The iPhone 14 hit the market a few months ago, but the rumor mill about the new generation – the iPhone 15 – is still in full swing. This week there were reports that the iPhone for 2023 should no longer have mechanical buttons to control the volume and turn on / off. Instead, there would be a kind of touch key, similar to the current Home button seen on the iPhone SE 2022. The novelty would be restricted to the Pro and Pro Max versions.

For now Apple is mystery about future releases. The fact is that, by adopting touch keys instead of mechanical ones, the company would be able to replace a component that today still has many problems.

There is still speculation about the composition of the two premium devices, which may hit the market with a titanium finish to replace the stainless steel currently used. This could directly interfere with the aesthetics of the appliances, with positive guesses about optimizing the design with the possible component.

Many of the rumors were reported by analyst Jeff Pu of investment firm Haitong International Securities. Still in his considerations, he pointed out that the Pro models should even have the updated A17 Bionic processor. To keep up, the iPhones must receive a 25% upgrade in RAM, which can jump from 6 GB to 8 GB in the premium line and remain at 6 GB in the most basic phones.

The screen, in turn, must follow the same size pattern seen in the current iPhone 14 line, in all components of the family. Contrary to this tendency to maintain standards, some devices can be presented with the USB-C input, as is the case with devices launched in the European Union, which need to comply with a local standardization law that asks for the indicated format.

Another thing that may appear different is the nomenclature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which has a chance of being called the iPhone 15 Ultra, according to perspectives by Mark Gurman, from the magazine Bloomberg. In this way, the new generation would consist of iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Ultra. There are still rumors that suggest upgrading the camera set of the basic iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, which could gain the 48 MP sensors seen in the most expensive phones of the current generation.

Finally, the last specification mentioned in the field of speculation is the modem upgrade, which tends to move from Snapdragon X65 5G to Snapdragon X70, both from Qualcomm.

With information from 91 mobiles and WCCF Tech