Bullet train is available to stream on Netflix and is the movie everyone is watching and talking about. Since the movie is so popular right now, we’ve noticed a lot of questions floating around the internet about it. One of the questions we keep seeing concerns Grammy-winning rapper and singer Bad Bunny and his involvement in the film. is Bad Bunny in Bullet train? We answer that burning question below!

Bullet train is an action movie about a hitman named Ladybug (Brad Pitt) who is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure he completes his mission to retrieve a suitcase full of money from a fast moving bullet train. But Ladybug’s mission becomes challenging when he finds himself fighting other assassins on the train.

In addition to Pitt, the well-known cast includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka and Karen Fukuhara. But can you expect to see Bad Bunny in the action movie?

Is Bad Bunny on the bullet train?

Yea! Bad Bunny made his film debut with this film and plays the role of The Wolf. The Lobo is a knife-wielding Mexican assassin who clashes with Ladybug on the bullet train. Like Ladybug, The Wolf wants the mysterious suitcase for his own reasons. He also believes that Ladybug had something to do with the death of his wife and family. So he’s on a revenge mission.

But unfortunately, Bad Bunny doesn’t have a big role in the movie. In fact, he doesn’t spend much time on screen. Some people even argue that most of his footage has already been shown in the trailer. What a pity!

Though the megastar has a brief cameo in the movie, it’s definitely memorable and makes you want to see him rock more action movies.

be sure to check Bullet train streaming now on Netflix.