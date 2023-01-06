Is Google spying on you? See the allegations against the site

Image: Reproduction

Google. That name you certainly know, just as you know what it does. We’re talking about the biggest search platform, which recently got involved in yet another process. This time, it is a millionaire fine of US$ 29.5 million.

The company is going through two lawsuits involving deceptive and wrong practices, such as tracking people without their permission to do so.

In addition, there is another process that involves infringing on people’s privacy. In it, there are accusations that the platform uses the illegally collected personal information.

According to victims, Google often uses a design that deceives users and collects information that is not necessary to perform its services.

Actions taken by Google

After receiving these accusations, Google has taken steps to resolve the issue or provide solutions that make the situation between Google and users more friendly.

Among these measures is the deletion of location information obtained within a period of 30 days, as the application trash usually does. In addition, they need to create a web page showing what data is being collected, not to mention that they must stop sharing people’s locations with advertisers.

However, the bigger issue is that Google’s problem is not just with the users! US states also express concern about some platform attitudes after victims’ reports.

After so many accusations, from different states, it adds up to about $391.5 million in fines. Many of these accusations have been going on for many years, and the most recent one was in 2021.

Faced with this situation, the US government has been following the development and progress of the work done by the company for a long time, in search of evidence that could make the accusations even more accurate.

In turn, the accusations have become increasingly popular, and there has been an increase in the number of fines applied, all of them always with a high value.. Among all the accusations that the platform constantly receives, most of them are linked to consumer rights.

However, even with the problems we mentioned, Google remains the most used search platform in the world.