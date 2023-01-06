Is the Golden Globe the Oscar thermometer? We show the differences | Movie theater

THE Golden Globe takes place next Tuesday (10), and opens the season of the main awards in 2023. oscar , scheduled for March 12, many people tend to think of the Golden Globes as a kind of bellwether for the winners chosen by the Academy. But this analysis doesn’t make much sense—and we explain why.

The differences begin in the categories of each of the awards. In addition to including a number of awards for television series, the Golden Globes separate participating films between dramas and comedies/musicals. The same categorization applies to the best actor and best actress recognitions.

Another very important differentiation is the jury. At the Golden Globes, the champions are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (or Hollywood Foreign Press Associationa HFPA) — a group of Los Angeles-based journalists and photographers who cover Hollywood news for foreign outlets. In 2023, this group totals 96 members representing 55 countries.

At the Oscars, those responsible for choosing the winners are the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences). The Academy is made up of thousands of film industry professionals such as actors, directors, producers. Among the Brazilian voters are Alice Braga, Fernanda Montenegro and Rodrigo Santoro.

For this reason, the awards considered to be the most accurate Oscar thermometers are those promoted by syndicates of professionals in the film industry, such as the SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards), the Actors Union USA, or the PGA Awards (Producers Guild Awards), from the producers’ union.

That’s what happened at last year’s awards. While the Golden Globe awarded Attack of the Dogs as Best Drama Film and Love sublime love for Best Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, the Academy Awards, SAG Awards and PGA Awards chose In the Rhythm of the Heart.

But let’s take a few steps back. In the last ten editions of the Golden Globes, there were five times that the ceremony awarded films that later won the Oscar (it is worth remembering that the recognition of the HFPA awards two films per edition). At the SAG Awards, this coincidence also happened five times (only awarding one film as the best of the year).

The PGA Awards are champions when it comes to predicting the Oscar outcome. In the last decade, the prize and the Oscar had the same result in seven editions.