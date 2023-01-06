“It can result in complicated punishments”; Problem in hiring Piquerez turns into a snowball and Peñarol triggers FIFA

The management of Palmeiras has already signaled that it should not make any significant investment in reinforcements for the current season, however, it will have to concentrate its efforts to resolve a complicated situation in relation to one of the athletes in the current squad of Palmeiras.

According to the investigation of the journalist Daniel Bocato, from ESPN, Penãrol sued FIFA due to a debt of 1 million dollars (about R$ 5.3 million) with Palmeiras The amount is the value of one of the installments that should be paid for the signing of left-back Joaquin Piquerez.

The amount of the debt increased by 10%, since the delay generated interest. Talks between Palmeiras and Peñarol began in October 2022, when ESPN scheduled meetings between the clubs. At first, the Uruguayan team undertook to wait for payment before taking the case to FIFA.

However, Palmeiras did not pay what it owed and FIFA was called. Still according to the aforementioned portal, Verdão was warned of the new scenario and projects an agreement for the debt to be resolved between January and February 2023. However, Alviverde is aware that it needs to act to remove the problem from ahead, as such a debt can result in complicated punishments for the Club.

Piquerez arrived at Palestra in mid-2021, hired around US$ 3.8 million (R$ 19.77 million). The agreement with Peñarol had in its scope an installment of 4 payments. Only one monthly installment is in arrears.