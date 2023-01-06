“I’ve never faced this”, reveals Atlético-MG manager about Nathan

The outcome of Nathan’s future surprised even those who have been active in football for a long time. Rodrigo Caetano, executive director of football at Atlético-MG, in an interview with Rádio 98FM in Minas Gerais, commented on the case. He confirmed the midfielder’s reappointment, but reaffirmed that he is not part of the plans.

– It is an unusual case. I’ve been here for 20 years. I never faced this. Turns out you don’t have clubs that want it. But the club wanted to… Nathan reappeared, I took him to my office, explained the planning that we carried out through his wish, and Eduardo Coudet’s wish (…) We actually sent a letter to Nathan communicating the anticipation of vacations for 2023 to decide the best destination together. Let it be clear, he is an asset to the club, valued, he was part of the champion cast of 2021. He has a lot of quality, but the most common and normal thing in football is to communicate that we do not have a certain player – he said.

Nathan did not return to Fluminense on the scheduled date, on January 2nd. He was incommunicado during the vacation period, but he recorded a video on social networks explaining the reason for not staying in Tricolor. He spoke in “career project” return to Atléticoeven though the Minas Gerais club did not express the desire for his return.