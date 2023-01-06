James Gunn Confirms 8-10 Year Plan for DC, Promises Announcements Soon

Director has been denying rumors and giving clues and updates about the future of DC on Twitter

James Gunn continues to respond to his followers on Twitter, debunking rumors and giving clues and updates about the future of DC – Gunn took over as CEO of the acronym studio in October 2022.

This time, the boss confirmed the company’s “8 to 10 year” plan and promised announcements in January. When responding to a fan about “The Flash” speculation, Gunn he wrote: “I don’t know what’s out there for Ezra, but our plan is 8-10 years (but we’ll only announce part of it this month)“.

I don’t know what’s out there about Ezra but our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 5, 2023

Recently, many speculations have been made about the future of DC, the most recent being that the actress Gal Gadot would abandon the role of the Amazon – rumor that Gunn also denied. “Not sure where you got that we ‘kicked’ Gal“, said Gunn at the time to Deadline.

The filmmaker’s statement comes shortly after the official cancellation of “Wonder Woman 3”, which was to be written and directed by Patty Jenkins. According to reports, DC’s new bosses didn’t like the filmmaker’s treatment of the script, and the film is on hold for now.

James Gunn he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy” for Marvel and “The Suicide Squad” for DC before becoming responsible for DC’s creative side in October 2022, alongside Peter Safranwho was in charge of the commercial and production side.

