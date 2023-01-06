James Gunn Confirms Drax Will Make Final Appearance

This Wednesday (4), GQ released a profile of Dave Bautista, where the actor spoke about his days as a fighter and the difficult transition he made while trying to become an actor.

Bautista largely credits Drax’s role from “Guardians of the Galaxy” with helping to propel his career to the next level. However, that was nearly a decade ago, and he’s ready to move on and even said in the profile that he was “relieved” about it.

Many people wondered if this was confirmation that “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was the last we got to see Bautista as Drax. Director James Gunn took a break from debunking DC rumors to confirm that this is indeed the last time we’ll see Drax in an Instagram Story, as he confirmed the end of Bautista at Marvel.

James Gunn confirmed on his Instagram story that Dave Bautista is close to leaving Marvel (Image: Screencap)

What do we know about “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

In “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″, the group looks a little different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must assemble his team to defend the universe and protect one of his own. A quest that, if not successfully completed, could lead to the end of Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serve as executive producers. It will be released on May 5, 2023.

