Japan is offering approximately R$ 3 MIL for couples to have children in the country; understand!

Most people in the world have the desire to become mothers or fathers. That’s because, they say, there is no love compared to the one you can feel for your children. Furthermore, children are lifelong companions, carrying traits of their parents throughout their lives.

It happens, however, that on the other hand, other people do not even consider the idea of ​​children. This can be explained by the high cost of raising a child, such as food, hygiene, health, comfort, education, among many other factors.

With that in mind, Japan is looking for ways to encourage channels in the country to have children, due to the problems that the absence of children can generate.

Japan encourages parents to have children

Possibly, at some point in life, all individuals have stopped (or will stop) to think about the issue of children. Without a doubt, children are gifts, however, not always a person is able to take care of a child, as well as condition him to a good survival, mainly due to the high costs related to basic needs.

Thus, the population of Japan is one of the least having children, considering the whole world. The reason is quite simple, being explained by the high cost of basic services, in addition to the absence of many of them. Better saying, according to the population, it is difficult to even find an affordable day care center to place the children. These factors are major obstacles.

In view of this information, the Government of Japan offers the value of 80,000 yen for couples to have children. The value corresponds to R$ 3,100, considering the current quotation. In addition, those who already have children can count on receiving 420,000 yen, which corresponds to approximately R$ 16,200 in Brazil.

Unfortunately, however, not even cash incentives are able to encourage parents, given the other difficulties facing the country.

But what is the cause for concern anyway?

Well, actually, the reason for the concern is quite simple to have understood. In other words, although the earth has billions of inhabitants, there are some factors specific to each country that result in problems for society. This is because, ideally, a country should have a balanced population, bearing in mind the birth and death rates.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning that just as the high birth rate is extremely worrying for poor countries, the low number of this same rate can end up harming other countries. This is exactly the case in Japan.

More specifically, a country that has a death rate much higher than the birth rate must be concerned about several factors, such as, for example, the lack of labor in the future, and even the scarcity of its people.

With that in mind, Japan is constantly trying to influence its population to have more children, as the country’s birth rate is extremely low. However, unfortunately, the response of the population still does not favor the rate.

