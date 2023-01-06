Jhegson Méndez lands in SP to conclude transfer

Jhegson Méndez landed today (6) in Guarulhos (SP) to conclude his transfer to São Paulo. The midfielder rests after traveling to Brazil and goes to the Barra Funda training center in the afternoon to undergo medical examinations and define the final bureaucracies. The signed contract will be valid for three years.

Free after finishing his contract with Los Angeles, in the United States, Méndez moves to São Paulo with the stamp of a World Cup player. Defending the Ecuador national team, he had a great match against the Netherlands.

Behind the scenes at Tricolor, the signing is celebrated and treated as one of the greatest in this window of Brazilian football. Rogério Ceni’s idea is to have him in training as soon as possible so that the player can fit in.

Active in the football market, São Paulo signed Alan Franco, Ecuadorian Méndez, midfielder Wellington Rato, attacking midfielder Marcos Paulo, striker Pedrinho and goalkeeper Rafael.

