Johnny Depp’s New Movie Coming to Netflix

2022 marked the return of Johnny Depp after years of ‘cancellation’ because of the ex’s accusations, Amber Heard. And now the actor is gearing up for the release of his new movie, “Jeanne du Barry,” which began shooting last July and is expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2023.

In the French period drama, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star plays Jeanne du Barry’s king and lover, Louis XV.

The film, first announced in January 2022, is directed by French actress Maïwenn, 46, who stars in the feature with the actor, and co-wrote the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. It will be Depp’s first major role after winning the trial against Amber Heard last year.

In November, Netflix released the first images of Depp as the French monarch.

Netflix has not yet released the release date of “Jeanne du Barry”, but the magazine CinePremiere considers that it will be released near the second half.

The film’s story revolves around Jeanne, a young worker ‘hungry for culture and pleasure’, who uses her wit and charm to climb the social ladder. She becomes the favorite of King Louis XV who, unaware of her condition as a courtesan, recovers his appetite for life through her. They fall madly in love, and Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.

BACK TO DISNEY?

It seems that the news most awaited by fans of Johnny Depp It’s from Captain Jack Sparrow may be about to be officially confirmed, after several related rumours. The actor, who starred in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, is in the midst of allegations and speculation about returning to the character’s clothes.

The film producer, Jerry Bruckheimerwas interviewed this week by the agency “Associated Press” and told some news about the possibility of Depp returning to the franchise.

When asked about these rumors that Johnny Depp was finally asked to return to the movies, Jerry, who worked on all five “Pirates of the Caribbean” films with Johnny, including his 2013 film “The Lone Ranger”, responded:

“We are still working on it. Nothing is final yet, but we continue to take small steps towards a roadmap.” she stated.

His response made fans very anxious, as Bruckheimer hinted that there is already a conversation around this, and that the script is in the development stage.

The news comes months after Johnny Depp assured that he would never return to the franchise, because of the way he was treated.

It looks like the impossible is about to happen! According to The Sun website, Johnny Depp will return to star in the film franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean”, in which he lives the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow, a role he had stayed away from after the controversies and lawsuits involving his marriage and separation from Amber Heard .

Five years after the release of the last feature and months after he won a legal battle against the actress in a US court related to defamation and injury, the British vehicle reported that he should test film in February 2023 in the United Kingdom.

“Johnny is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow and is scheduled to begin filming in early February at an undisclosed location in the UK. Everything is in its initial phase and there is still no director linked to the project, which is being called ‘A Day at Sea’”, would have said a source close to the production of the feature film.

“He is expected to do a test shoot in early February before production fully begins. Bruce Hendricks, who worked on the first three films, has been named executive producer on the new project. All other details are being kept under wraps,” the source added.

Remembering that Depp made his debut in the franchise in 2003, in the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”. In all, the five films in the saga grossed BRL 22 billion worldwide, with the actor alone earning at least BRL 1.2 billion. It is worth mentioning that he even said a few times that he would not return to the role, but he may have changed his mind because of the fee.

During his participation in the podcast “2 Bears 1 Cave”, Quentin Tarantino made a revelation about one of his most iconic films, “Pulp Fiction – Time of Violence” (1994), starring john travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis. The 59-year-old filmmaker confessed that Johnny Depp was going to be one of the main characters.

Tarantino explained how the process was to define the cast, but he says he didn’t know exactly who he wanted for the lead roles in the feature film.

“I didn’t know exactly who I wanted for this or that role, so I wrote a giant list with a bunch of names… I wanted everyone to be pre-approved and I didn’t know if it would work”, he explains.

“I would like to vibrate with the person or even if they would do a good job, but I wanted to get everyone pre-approved… At that time, Johnny Depp had already starred in the hit film ‘Edward Scissorhands’ and had just released ‘ Gilbert Grape – A Dream’s Apprentice’ (1993), so the studio proposed him to participate.”, revealed, stating that Depp was going to play Pumpkin, the criminal who appears at the beginning and end of the film, but Quentin Tarantino did not like of the idea, since he considered that getting the actor just to promote the film would not work.

Quentin Tarantino Thinking About New Kill Bill Sequel

“Do you think that Johnny Depp playing Pumpkin in this movie, which is the opening scene and the closing scene… do you think it will do so much at the box office?”, he asked at the time, stating that they then opted for actor Tim Roth for bring the character to life.

