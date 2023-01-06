José Aldo’s wife, Bolsonaro’s host in Orlando, received emergency aid

Support the 247

ICL

247 – “The wife of former player José Aldo, Vivianne Pereira Oliveira, received emergency aid during the Covid-19 pandemic. José Aldo is the host of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on his trip to Florida (USA). newspaper Extra, Vivianne received six installments of R$ 600 between May and October 2020. The Transparency Portal shows that she also received R$ 300 in November and two installments of the same amount in December”, points out reportage from the Metropolis Portal. Yesterday, journalist Paulo Motoryn, from Brasil de Fato, also revealed that Aldo received R$200,000 from the federal government. Know more:

Paul Motoryn, Brazil in fact – The government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed an agreement that provides for a transfer of R$ 200,000 from the Ministry of Citizenship to the JAJ Institute, an NGO chaired by former MMA fighter José Aldo. The athlete has been hosting the former president at his home in Florida, in the United States, since December 30 last year.

The agreement between José Aldo’s social project and the Bolsonaro government, which provides for the holding of the Jiu-Jitsu Citizenship Cup in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), was signed on October 5, 2022, during the second round of the presidential election. The following day, the contract was published in the Official Gazette.

The indication for carrying out the agreement was made through an imposing individual parliamentary amendment by Bolsonarist federal deputy Felício Laterça (PP-RJ). According to information from the Transfer Agreements and Contracts Management System (Siconv), the transfer of R$ 199,998.55 must occur in a single installment, through the National Sports Secretariat (during the Lula government, the portfolio returned to of ministry).

Subscribe to 247, support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel Cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge frees. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.