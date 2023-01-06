Justin Long honors Kate Bosworth on her birthday

the courtship of justin long and Kate Bosworth is more serious than ever and the 44-year-old actor was keen to prove it in a post he published on Instagram this week, to celebrate the actress’s 40th birthday, and weave a beautiful declaration of love for her, calling him your best friend.

Justin began the note by writing, “She is 40! … She’s also the best part of my day, every day – even when we’re not together,” he said, sharing a series of snaps of the two of them in their funniest moments.

“She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She appreciates everyone – even when she’s hurting, she’s kind. She was grateful to the nurses while she was in real pain. She is deeply compassionate and can’t hurt anyone, but she can be a trickster. She loves teasing.”, she joked.

“She has the softest lips I’ve ever kissed. She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I have ever met. She is strongly committed to the truth. She is so much fun to work with. She is the most fun to do everything. She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better – all my favorite songs and movies, vacations, sunsets and Chinese food.”, she assures her.

And the romantic post follows: “She strives to be better, but she is the best person I know. She will do anything for her friends. She’s so generous that it makes my parents a little uncomfortable on vacation (she also makes the best cookies). She is the most beautiful human being I have ever seen. She is pure good and will stand up to anyone she is not. She has real integrity and courage. She has my favorite smile by far. She is sitting next to me writing her own Instagram post that I know she will be eloquent, funny and deeply honest – because she is all of those things. She will write a very inspiring book one day. She is my joy. She is my best friend. Happy Birthday HANSAAAY,” she finished.

The actress responded to the tribute, saying: “You are my love and my light, my peace and my emotion. Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep. Thanks for tying my shoelaces when you realize they’re undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I had to leave the room. Thank you for showing me what love is and for making this the best birthday ever.”

Justin and Kate started dating in 2021, but it wasn’t until last year that the couple took their relationship out into the public eye.

IN LOVE

justin long no longer wants to hide his love for Kate Bosworth and the two decided to take a big step in their relationship when last May the actor finally used his Instagram to share for the first time, photos of the two together, during their vacation in Ireland.

Justin posted several selfies of him and the actress in a pub, sporting foam mustaches after taking a sip of the same Guinness beer over dinner.

Justin captioned the post with the green heart emoji and Irish flag emoji.

Kate commented on the post, writing, “I’m the luckiest,” she indicated.

Rumors of a relationship have been going around for several months now. Justin and Kate met in early 2021 on the set of a movie and have been very quietly dating ever since.

Just this month, they were spotted for the first time, lovingly walking together through New York City, and in a recent interview, Justin spoke about being “in love” with Kate.

Photo: Playback/Instagram/@JustinLong

Last April, the press reported that the novel by justin long with Kate Bosworth it was getting too serious, after the actor talked about the actress in a conversation on Nick Viall’s podcast.

“I had gotten to a place where… I was comfortable with myself, I was ready to be – I didn’t know it at the time – but I was ready for it,” he confesses.

He also commented on keeping their relationship out of the spotlight because they don’t want to “share everything with everyone”: “It’s weird. I want to, but I also want to be protective,” Long said. “I want to scream from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It is sacred”, he justifies.

He first confirmed that he was dating during an episode of his own podcast “Life is Short with Justin Long” in December 2021, when he commented that his girlfriend also likes pineapple on pizza.

Among the most famous girlfriends Justin Long ever had was Drew Barrymore.

The two dated for nearly two years before Drew married the father of her daughters, Will Kopelman, whom she divorced in 2016.

