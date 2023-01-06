Kate Bosworth Shares More Adorable Photos With Justin Long After His 40th Birthday

|

Kate Bosworth completed her Instagram story with more love pics of her and boyfriend Justin Long on Wednesday, two days after he posted an epic tribute to her 40th birthday.

The Blue Crush star and her 44-year-old funny man have been posting an ebb and flow of romantic photos over the past few days, flaunting their relationship for all to see.

The couple first sparked relationship rumors in the spring of 2021, having met on an unnamed movie project in Arkansas and connected early on.

Bosworth’s new collection of heartfelt moments between her and Long features delicious food and the best of nature.

Lobster rolls, cinnamon rolls, spring meadows and sunny excursions make up her photo collection.

If the Superman Returns actress and her Jeepers Creepers star aren’t kissing, they’re laughing, eating or looking into each other’s eyes.

Kate’s Instagram story comes on the heels of Justin’s Instagram story.

The Idiocracy star wrote a long, heartfelt tribute to Bosworth in her birthday caption, which included several photos of the seemingly smitten pair.

“She is 40 years old!” long trumpet “It’s also the best part of my day, every day – even when we’re not together.”

Justin went on to describe The Horse Whisperer star as “the most beautiful human being”. [he’s] Who makes the best cookies. “

Zack and Merry make a porn star with gusto: ‘She’s really nice and can’t hurt anyone, but she can be a bastard. You love to tease. She has the softest lips she’s ever kissed.

The highlight of Justin’s post was the statement that Bosworth “one day will write an amazing and inspiring book” and that she “has a lot of fun doing all of this”.

Long after her boyfriend, Kate returned the favor by sharing another post on Monday to thank him.

Kate wrote: “You are my love, my light, my peace and my sympathy. Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep.

Thanks for tying my shoelaces when you realize they’re undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me love and for making this the best birthday ever. “

Bosworth was previously married to Michael Polish, whom she married in 2013.

The couple was together for nearly a decade before announcing their split last year, prompting Bosworth to file for divorce in July.

Long’s exes include former A-listers like Amanda Seyfried and Drew Barrymore, who he spoke to about Bosworth in September.

