keeping names is a trump card for the board

↵The end of 2022 for Corinthians fans it was not easy at all after the end of the “soap opera” Vítor Pereira, who ended up signing with Flamengo even after claiming family problems and the impossibility of staying another year in Brazil.

However, the alvinegro club’s board worked to maintain two important names for the new season: midfielder Maycon and striker Yuri Alberto.

The Corinthian top leadership has been working between the last weeks of December and these first days of January to finalize the two situations, the first on loan, made official last Tuesday night, and the second a definitive purchase.

It is worth remembering that the president of Timão, Duilio Monteiro Alves, had stated, in the last press conference, that the permanence of the duo and Fabián Balbuena were a priority – the contracts of Yuri and the defender run until June.

Maycon Renewal

The midfielder, Corinthians and Shakhtar Donetsk reached an agreement for the renewal of the loan for another year, for the amount of 500 thousand euros (R$ 2.9 million at the current exchange rate).

The previous link ran until December 31, 2022, that is, it ended and, even so, the athlete was training at CT Dr. Joaquim usually records in the pre-season, which indicated his “fico”.

At first, the Ukrainian club was not interested in a new loan, but given Maycon’s willingness to stay, and the progress of negotiations by Corinthians, the deal was signed and, shortly after, signed.

In 2018, Shakhtar Donetsk paid 6.6 million euros (R$ 28.6 million, at the time) to remove Maycon from Corinthians,

In March last year, the loan was closed until December, due to the war situation involving Russia and Ukraine, which lasts until today. This is the main reason why the steering wheel wants to stay.

Purchase by Yuri Alberto

With a loan until June 2023, Yuri’s situation was seen as calmer compared to Maycon’s due to the longer period for negotiation, as is Balbuena’s – the striker belongs to Zenit and the defender to Dinamo Moscow, both from Russia.

However, the club decided to take advantage of the presence of Alexander Medvedev, Zenit’s vice-president, to move forward in the negotiation for the player’s permanence, who also spoke publicly, on several occasions, that he wants to remain in the team in the east side of São Paulo.

Conversations progressed positively, with new names involved in the negotiation. It is worth remembering that, for Yuri’s arrival at Timão, the club loaned goalkeeper Ivan and striker Gustavo Mantuan for the same loan period (June 2023).

On Christmas Eve, the Sports Gazette found that the hammer had been struck: Yuri would be bought “in exchange” for Robert Renan (already in January) and Du Queiroz (only in June), while Ivan and Mantuan would return, the first at the beginning of the year and the second only at the end of the loan. The contract is for five years.

Ivan is even involved in a negotiation with Vasco, that ended up not advancing in the last days of the year and is currently blocked. Still, if Zenit wants to continue with Mantuan, it will need to disburse an amount of 10 million euros (R$ 55.1 million).

Departures

On the other hand, some names left Parque São Jorge towards other clubs. In addition to the probable departures of Robert and Du, left-back Lucas Piton and defender Robson Bambu (the loan period had ended) have already been traded to Vasco; Raul Gustavo to Bahia; and Ramiro (end of bond) and Mateus Vital to Cruzeiro.

Already on arrivals, two names were announced: the old acquaintance Ángel Romero, who was at Cruz Azul, and left-back Matheus Bidu, who was from Guarani and played in the 2022 Série B for Cruzeiro.