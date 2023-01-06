Lacombe says that Pedrinho did not understand the criticism: ‘Text praising him’

photo: Reproduction/UOL Milly Lacombe defended herself and said that the award to Pedrinho was deserved Milly Lacombe criticized Pedrinho’s election as the best commentator in Brazil (made with Serie A athletes). Then, the former player published a video in which he shot the journalist. This Thursday (5/1), the blogger from UOL said that the professional SportTV did not understand the text.

The communicator claims that she praised Pedrinho and only criticized the election. She still says that the award was deserved and she only mentioned the names of the chosen ones to justify her opinion.

“The text compliments him, chosen as the best commentator by players. Pedrinho is an excellent commentator, as I have said a few times. He deserved the award, without a doubt. The text mentions him by name because he was the winner. To talk about the election of the best and worst, and their meanings in such a masculine world, I needed to mention the chosen names”, he said.

Pedrinho did not like the term ‘alpha male’ used by Milly and, when answering her, called her prejudiced. With that, the journalist justified the use of the word and said that she did not attribute it to the commentator, but what he represents.

“Pedrinho’s reaction is confirming the original text’s argument. Pedrinho suggests that I’m a coward and that I don’t expose myself when everything I do exposes me on a daily basis”, he begins.

“Pedrinho says he doesn’t even know what an alpha male is, which isn’t my fault, but he chooses to ignore the fact that I didn’t come up with this concept and, in the previous text, I just explain why he’s put in that place – and I take care to say that I don’t write about Pedrinho, but about what he represents”, he completes.

Pedrinho also spoke about how he transmits the content in the transmissions and criticized Milly by saying that she no longer has control over the subject. This Wednesday, she responded on the topic.

“I don’t believe that people with degrees are better than those without degrees. Some of the greatest specialists I know in this life don’t have degrees at all. A careful reading of the text, which is quite short, makes it clear that the criticism is not of Pedrinho, on the contrary. “, he wrote.

Finally, Lacombe returns to say about the understanding of the text. The journalist emphasizes the fight against machismo and claims that Pedrinho did not have the correct interpretation of the criticism made.

“And the second is that I am not acting against my principles by criticizing the toxic masculinity of the medium. I am, in fact, reinforcing the fight. When having the urge to record a video response in these terms, Pedrinho indicates that he did not really understand what is in the text Or maybe you haven’t even read it and are just reacting to comments from people who read it and didn’t understand it,” he said.