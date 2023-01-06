Leaked! Check out information about the most expensive iPhone you’ve ever seen

Every year, new cell phones are developed and launched by different brands. Thus, the beginning of one model’s life means the end of another’s life. But that, after all, has been the cycle of technological gadgets these days.

One of the most anticipated and desired models by all Apple fans is the iPhone 15which leaked some information on the internet, which made it possible for many to speculate that this will be the most expensive model in the entire history of the brand.

The value will not be the only exorbitant change in the new device, as rumors claim that the iPhone 15 will be one of the most powerful and powerful cell phones. In addition, it will undergo major changes, such as in the loader. This is because it seems that the idea of ​​using a connector Lightningdue to an order of the European Union.

Amid so many changes in features, Apple decided to keep the contract with Qualcomm, responsible for producing the 5G chips, intact.

So far, the company that will make the 5G chips has not been able to achieve adequate development for these tools, which means that there will be an even longer delay for the launch.

What else is coming around?

In addition to the news that we mentioned, the iPhones 15 should come in four models, as usual. There is great hope that they will come with dimensions similar to 6.1 inches.

In the case of other versions, the models would have 6.7 inches (iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Ultra). Also, even if there’s not that much of a surprise, the iPhone Pro Max will now be called Ultra.

With regard to the design of the new device, there are rumors that it will look very similar to the iPhone 5C, a different version of the iPhone 14, the latest release made by the brand. And its structure will be titanium, with a traditional glass back.

Finally, the model will also feature a new volume button. As for the cameras, one of the subjects most awaited by everyone, will feature the first edition of the periscope lens, allowing a maximum zoom of 6x.