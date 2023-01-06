Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola and OnePlus 11 Launched, CES 2023 and More | TC plant

It’s time to stay well-informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Plantão TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so that you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we have a wide coverage of the novelties launched during CES 2023. It has a folding panel from LG without creases, Samsung with new televisions, a mix of a work table with an exercise bike from Acer and also the Motorola ThinkPhone. Without further ado, scroll down the page and stay well informed!

















Fairs and events

05 Jan

















economy and market

03 Jan



OnePlus 11 officially launched with SD 8 Gen 2 and more





After many rumors and leaks, OnePlus finally made the new OnePlus 11 official at an event held this Wednesday. The device features an attractive design and maintains Hasselblad’s signature for its photographic set. The screen is a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 that has Quad HD Plus resolution and adaptive rate of up to 120 Hz. The processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and it works with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. In the set of cameras, we have a main lens with 50 MP, an ultrawide lens of 48 MP and a telephoto lens with an additional 32 MP. Finally, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging and Android 13 under OxygenOS 13. The official price in China is approximately R$ 3 thousand.

Lula stops privatization of Correios





Shortly after taking office as President of the Republic, on January 1, Luís Inácio Lula da Silva decided to fulfill one of his electoral promises by interrupting the privatization process of the Post Office. In addition to the state-owned delivery company, Petrobras and EBC are also on the list of companies that were removed from the privatization process initiated in the Bolsonaro government. Regarding the Post Office, the Lula administration says that the measure seeks to ensure a rigorous analysis of the impacts of privatization on the public service, pointing out that the president should define a team to evaluate this issue in the coming weeks.

New LG Gram notebooks are announced under 1 kg and thinner





LG has introduced a new generation of its slim Gram notebooks. The devices in this line focus on mobility and, therefore, weigh less than one kilogram, in addition to all having military-grade protection. The LG Gram Ultraslim is the slimmest and lightest model ever. The notebook has 998 grams and 12.55 millimeters. It comes equipped with a 15.6-inch screen in Full HD resolution, brightness hitting 400 nits and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The manufacturer still offers some options of 13th generation Intel Core processors, up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1 TB of SSD. The notebook only comes with USB-C ports, to help keep the thinness thin, and also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The brand also offers other notebooks with screens of 14, 16 and 17 inches, with traditional or 2-in-1 notebook format, and OLED or IPS displays. The most powerful of them is the LG gram 17, which comes with a 17-inch panel. In addition to the larger screen, another differential is the GPU, which is no longer just the integrated one and moves to the GeForce RTX 3050 with 4 GB. For now, pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.

LG unveils new foldable, crease-free OLED display solutions





LG also introduced new screen technologies that should be used in foldable devices. One example is an 8-inch OLED-type 360-degree foldable panel, which, as expected, can be bent 360º without any problem and from both sides, which can boost its versatility. According to the company, this does not generate any creases and the structure remains that way even after 200,000 folds. Another solution that LG has announced is a 17-inch screen that is also crease-free, even if it is folded completely. In this sense, the idea is that it be implemented in notebooks so that the devices can be stored as a tablet or even a portable monitor. Another important point that the company highlights is in relation to productivity, since there is support for stylus pens on these panels.

NVIDIA announces new RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 40 GPUs for laptops





The new RTX 40 GPUs for notebooks hit the market promising big leaps in performance combined with mobility with Ada architecture, the fifth generation of Max-Q technologies for laptops and NVIDIA DLSS 3. This will allow you to stream video to up to three 4K displays at 60 fps or explore 3D projects with ultra-fast rendering in Blender, cutting-edge AI-based processes in Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro on laptops that are just 14 inches in size. You’ll also be able to play titles like Cyberpunk 2077 with 4 times the performance compared to previous generation GPUs and twice the power found in the PS5, but at just 1/6 the size. For comparison purposes, notebooks with the new RTX 4070, 4060 and 4050 consume only a third of the resources used by past models, being able to run games at 80 fps in 1440p in Ultra settings or render projects that took about two hours in Blender in just 10 minutes. Notebooks with the new RTX 4050/60/70 GPUs will be available from February 22nd with prices starting at US$999, something around R$5,400. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is a mid-range graphics card that promises to be an alternative to the RTX 4090 for those who want to spend a little less. Despite this, the focus of the RTX 4070 Ti is still running games at 1440p with up to 120+ frames per second thanks to DLSS 3 support.

Samsung updates Neo QLED, MICRO LED and OLED TVs with AI capabilities





CES also brought a presentation by Samsung, which decided to update its line of televisions. We have news for the Neo QLED, Micro LED and OLED families. Among the highlights of the Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, it is worth mentioning the Adaptive Light and Real Depth Enhancer Pro features to make scenes more realistic with the use of Artificial Intelligence. In addition, AI is also used to analyze and apply real-time HDR effects to the content that the user is watching. On the other hand, the MICRO LED line brings attributes such as a modular nature, which makes greater customization possible and thus be configured with greater freedom. Likewise, screens with this technology should arrive without frames, which can help deliver greater immersion. As for the Samsung OLED 2023 TV models, there are options with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, in addition to support for various technologies that make up Neo QLED devices. Likewise, the products will hit the market with the Gaming Hub, a feature that allows you to play via streaming in up to 4K resolution. So far, there is no forecast for the launch of the products in Brazil.

Samsung unveils Flex Hybrid OLED display and other panels that get bigger





Samsung’s display division introduced the new Flex Hybrid, a panel that can be folded and increased in size by sliding. The product is intended for future smartphones, tablets and laptops, and the panel can reach a maximum size of 12.4 inches on these devices. Also unveiled at the Las Vegas event were the Flex Slidable Solo and Flex Slidable Duet, which can be pulled out on either or both sides to expand the 14-inch OLED screen up to 17.3 inches. Of course, Samsung has not yet given a date for launching the products in the real world, but that could change over the next few months.

Acer introduces desk with exercise bike





Acer announced at CES 2023 a combination of a work desk and an exercise bike. The idea is to promote a healthier lifestyle, and the way to use the product is simple. Pedal the kinetic energy converted into usable electricity to charge wireless headphones, smartphone, laptop and more. To charge the devices, the bicycle and table hybrid has three USB ports, two Type A and one Type C. Likewise, there is a small LCD screen that serves to see summary information of the user’s progress. The most complete data can be monitored with the help of a dedicated application for the device. The price is US$ 999. That is, almost 5,400 reais in direct conversion.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola Officially Launched





The Lenovo ThinkPhone By Motorola has finally been introduced to the world. With a design that is very similar to that of the Moto X40, Lenovo’s new smartphone features texture with transverse lines to give it a premium look. It has an Aircraft grade aluminum body, with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on its display glass. The device also has IP68 certification for protection against dust and liquids, in addition to military certification for resistance to extreme conditions. The screen is a 6.6-inch OLED that has Full HD Plus resolution and supports 120 Hz rate. The processor is the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, we have a 50 MP main camera with OIS and a 13 MP ultrawide sensor at the rear. Finally, the battery has 5,000 mAh and supports fast charging at 68W, there is native Android 13 with four years of guaranteed updates and PC integration via the Think 2 Think platform. With the feature, you can use your smartphone as a laptop or even as a webcam. You can also manage your notifications and exchange messages directly on your monitor or notebook. For now, the price has not yet been revealed. We also don’t know if the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola will arrive in Brazil.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.