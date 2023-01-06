“Let’s evaluate”; Paulo Caleffi is excited about Suárez and aims to hire Neymar’s ‘partner’ in 2024

Manager stated that the player’s numbers in the coming seasons will be decisive to know whether or not there will be a search for the player

Last Tuesday (3), Grêmio presented Luís Suárez. The biggest signing in the history of Imortal not only stirred up gremistas but also brought Porto Alegre to a standstill. If the fans of Tricolor dos Pampas filled the Arena do Grêmio, rivals congratulated Alberto Guerra for signing. The success in the negotiations with the Uruguayan was so great that until today the subject is reverberating.

Last Thursday (5), the vice president of Grêmio, Paulo Caleffi, told new behind the scenes live on YouTube with journalist Leonardo Müller that Suárez’s best friend, Lionel Messi was essential in the arrival of the striker to the team from Rio Grande do Sul. The manager joked that he could try to hire the Argentine in 2024 if the best player in the Qatar World Cup is also interested in playing for the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

“When I talked to Suarez, he told me that Messi said the following: ‘Go to Grêmio without thinking’. He did not keep this information secret. And 2024 is right around the corner. Let’s see Messi’s numbers and evaluate him first (laughs)”, joked the leader. The Uruguayan, on the other hand, explained why he turned down offers from the Middle East to continue in South American football, playing for Grêmio and having his first experience in Brazilian football.

“I like difficult challenges. It’s a challenge that moves me because (Grêmio) came from Série B, and it’s a place I should never have been. It’s my way, together with Grêmio, of showing that I can continue playing for a great club in America. Friends are always there to help, advise and support decisions”, explained, the 36-year-old striker.

Luís Suarez’s debut with the Grêmio shirt could happen as early as the next January 17th, at home, against São Luiz, for the Recopa Gaúcha. Renato Portaluppi, a fan of the player, should not take long to include the Uruguayan among the starters.