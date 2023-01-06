LG shows transparent OLED screen that could be your TV of the future; Look

In addition to a TV that is almost entirely wireless, LG also showed, in its presentation at CES this year, another screen called the LG OLED T. It is still a concept, but it hinted that the Korean brand will soon have a TV capable of become completely transparent and show what’s behind it.

Transparent screen is not exactly a novelty, LG itself has been showing this type of technology for some time, always aimed at equipping shop windows and other corporate uses. I well remember being at CES in 2016 and seeing a test by the Korean brand, where a jewel was inside a glass while it displayed information about the piece – and everything was fully visible.

LG OLED T (Image: publicity/LG)

This year, during its press conference before the opening of the gates of CES 2023, LG gave a taste of where this technology is heading and exemplified its use in a concept, the LG OLED T. She makes it clear on the fair’s awards page this year that this is not a TV, but a screen.

LG Says Transparent OLED Isn’t TV, But Looks Like It

Anyway, every image made available for the conference, or even to illustrate the product on this year’s CES Innovation Awards page, shows the display on a piece of furniture, with a sofa nearby. I see a TV, sorry LG.

Finally, in a demonstration area within the fair, LG exhibited the OLED T in a scenario where the screen was completely transparent so that whoever was in the environment could follow the fireworks, taking place behind the window glass.

On the presentation screen, the same OLED T allowed the environment behind the TV to be contemplated, where a light rain fell. At this moment the screen was not 100% transparent, displaying only a kind of image over parts of the scene, keeping the rest without the opaque material.

LG OLED T (Image: publicity/LG)

Certainly this type of screen, or TV, can be used quite important in stores to display specific information about a product, or in a museum to display pieces of art.

As I said at the beginning of this text: the LG OLED T is a concept, a prototype still far from being finalized, so much so that the brand itself showed the capabilities of this screen with it virtually on a screen at its conference, unlike the others ready-made models that paraded on a cart around the stage.

With that in mind, be aware that the LG OLED T might not even launch anytime soon, let alone this or next year.

