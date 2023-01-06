Shirt 10 is absent in the match against Châteauroux for the French Cup this Friday (6)

Neymar is out of the debut of the Paris Saint-Germain at french cup against Chateauroux, this Friday (6), at 5 pm (Brasília time). The number 10 did not participate in training on the eve of the match this Thursday (5).

At a press conference, Christophe Galtiercoach of the French club, explained the absence of the Brazilian striker due to the ankle injury in Qatar as a reason.

“Regarding Neymar’s absence, his absence from training was scheduled, as well as for all the players who were in the world Cup. They were assisted by our medical team and technical staff. We decided as a group that Neymar, with everything he went through with his ankle, needed time to recover.”

“I’m not worried about Neymar. Based on what he’s been doing since the start of the season, his desire to play, and he wants to play. We are lucky to have a committed player here.“, he completed.

This will be Neymar’s second consecutive away game. The attacker was not present at the 3-1 loss to Lens in the last round of French Championship for being suspended.

In addition to the Brazilian Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will not be in the match. The Argentine has already reappeared after winning the World Cup, but will not play in the debut of the French Cup, while the Frenchman is off duty.