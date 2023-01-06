Maggie and Negan Series Synopsis Reveals Time Jump







Photo: Disclosure/AMC/Poppoca Moderna

The series “Dead City”, derived from “The Walking Dead”, won an official synopsis from the paid channel AMC, which reveals a time jump in relation to the end of the original attraction.

The text reads: “Years have passed since the last time we saw Maggie and Negan and now they must form a tenuous alliance to fulfill a dangerous mission. Maggie and Negan travel to the island of Manhattan, which, isolated since the beginning of the zombie apocalypse, , has developed its own unique threats. While in town, Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers, flee a marshal with a troubled past, and pursue a notorious murderer. But the traumas of their tumultuous past may be as great a threat as the dangers of the present”.

With the full and red(ead)undant title of “The Walking Dead: Dead City” it will present New York, seen for the first time in the zombie apocalypse.

The production that joins the unlikely duo formed by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will have only six episodes, written by Eli Jorné, responsible for several chapters of “The Walking Dead”, and it is not yet clear if it will show a complete story or whether it will win new seasons after its launch.

In addition to this project, the plot of “The Walking Dead” will also continue in a spin-off of Daryl (Norman Reedus) set in Europe, and in a third attraction centered on Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michone (Danai Gurira), who disappeared a few seasons of the main series.

None of the three series has a premiere date.

