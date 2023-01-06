“Make it clear…”; Douglas Costa opens the game and reveals if he would play for Internacional

Player’s return Douglas Costa to Grêmio was discarded, but ended up being discarded by the board. However, the player has a relationship with Los Angeles Galaxy until the end of the year, where he should return to do the pre-season. During an interview with Rádio Gaúcha, the medallion spoke about the future, since he does not rule out a return to national football.

However, the striker would not play for some clubs. This is because, when asked, Douglas Costa pointed out that even with the last passage at Imortal being the stage of controversy and reviewsthe athlete discards the possibility of playing in the rival. “No (I would play). Make that clear there. I would never play for Inter”, pointed.

“I have one more year on my contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy and I’m going to stick to it. I am now in Rio de Janeiro and then I will travel to the United States for pre-season”, completed. At the age of 32, the player even revealed his desire to end his career at Imortal. It is worth highlighting that the attacker highlighted that the debt of BRL 7 million won’t get in the way of a eventual return.

“Of course I have the dream of wearing the Grêmio shirt. I would like to end my career honorably where I started. It’s something that if it has to happen, it will happen. It is something (debt) that I already mentioned at the meeting and that is not important, as long as it is the will of both”, highlighted.