Mansion owner hosting Bolsonaro in the US received emergency aid in the pandemic – Politics – CartaCapital

The wife of former MMA fighter José Aldo, Vivianne Pereira Oliveira, received eight installments of emergency aid during the Covid-19 pandemic. They own the mansion that hosts former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the United States.

The information is from the portal Power360.

In all, Vivianne received BRL 3,900 . The Transparency Portal shows 5 payments of R$600 from May to October and 3 of R$300, two in November and one in December.

In the last championship, UFC 278, held in August last year in the city of Salt Lake City, Aldo received the 2nd highest salary among the 47 competitors, around US$ 400,000, which means R$ 2.27 million in today’s quotation.

The family budget also includes rent from the couple’s company, Famous Family LLC, which owns the mansion where Bolsonaro is staying.

José Aldo’s mansion is located in the luxury condominium Encore Resort at Reunionin the city of Kissimmee, about 35 kilometers from Orlando, Florida (USA).

The house rented for US$ 519 per day (R$ 2,784 at the current rate) has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with a table for 14 people, a spa and cinema and games rooms.

The exchange of favors is nothing new between the fighter and the former president. During the election period, Bolsonaro made a generous contribution to Aldo’s NGO via individual parliamentary amendment.

The amount of BRL 200,000 was made available with the support of Bolsonarist federal deputy Felício Lacerda (PP-RJ) for the indication of the transfer of funds from the Ministry of Citizenship to the JAJ Institute, chaired by the former UFC champion, as published by the Brasil de Fact.