Mary Elizabeth Winstead talks Scott Pilgrim sequel (which will never happen)

Scott Pilgrim Versus the World It’s a great movie, based on a great comic book series, but it has a beginning, middle and end. The film, despite its qualities, did not earn that much for Universal. You can already tell that it was a miracle that he came out and was happy about it. But it would be interesting to see a little more of that universe and Mary Elizabeth Winstead thinks so too.

In an interview with ComicBook.com in support of Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, the talk of comic book movies obviously came to life and MEW was asked if it would like a Scott Pilgrim sequel.

The actress, who played Ramona, revealed that during the recording of the film, they joked that it would be a sequel showing what happened to the characters. But now, ten years after the film’s release, the idea of ​​showing them in their 30s seems much more interesting.

Considering the characters end the story around their 24th birthday, actually seeing what their lives are like at 35 would be cool. The biggest problem would not even be in the story, which could be created by author Bryan Lee O’Malley, who continues with good projects, but with the cast.

Scott Pilgrim and a sizable cast

When Scott Pilgrim debuted, most of the cast was there, ready to break out. Ten years later, there’s even Captain America and Oscar winner there. Perhaps the dimmest of them all these days is, interestingly enough, Scott Pilgrim himself, Michael Cera.

Horrible photo, but look at this cast

Obviously, this is just an idea that Mary Elizabeth Winstead came up with, but it’s still interesting to imagine what it would look like. Perhaps Bryan Lee O’Malley will one day write about those characters again and that will be enough. If another miracle happens for this to be adapted, I can be much happier.