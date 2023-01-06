Mauro Cezar does not shut up and sends the royal about signing Rossi at Flamengo

Even with one of the best casts in the South American football, Flamengo’s board has been moving in the ball market in search of occasional reinforcements for the season. with the return of Gersonwhich was in Olympique de Marseillethe team turns its attention to two other positions that are more lacking in the squad, a midfielder and a goalkeeper.

Management has been negotiating the arrival of Juan Quinterowhich is free on the market, and Agustin Rossiwhich is linked to the Boca junior until June 2023. It is also worth mentioning that the board has a trip scheduled to try to finalize these negotiations. However, a move on social media could make Flamengo back down from negotiations.

This is because, according to information from La Nacion, from Argentina, in February 2017 Rossi would have attacked his ex-girlfriend, Barbie Segovia, who at the time used social media to vent. The girl released an excerpt with an alleged conversation with the player, where he wrote things like: “I will kill you”. In another message, he tried to silence her: “You’re going to ruin my career.”

Through social networks, the journalist Mauro Cezar analyzed the archer’s situation, highlighting that he continues to investigate the situation. “About goalkeeper Rossi, from Boca and who interests Flamengo: in 2017 there was a complaint of alleged aggression against his fiancée, but it would have been only through social networks, I am informed by colleagues in the Argentine press. They add that the case does not exist in court, that is, without an inquiry, nothing “, he wrote.