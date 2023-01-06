Meet the national voice actors of Hollywood animation – Papo de Cinema

There’s new North American animation painting on the big screen. With a premiere date set for February 16 on the big screen, The Big Mauricinho has just had its Brazilian voice actors announced. The team of professionals will be headed by actor and comedian Marcelo Adnet, who will lend his voice to the title character, and by Sophia Valverde, star of The Adventures of Poliana (2018-2020). The official poster and trailer for the production directed by Toby Genkel (Whoa! Where’s Noah?2015) and Florian Westermann (newcomer) were also revealed.

In the plot, Mauricinho is a very smart cat who invents a scam to earn easy money. He befriends a group of talking mice and travels from town to town offering to solve mysterious infestation problems… rats!

READ MORE

Mila no Multiverso :: Brazilian science fiction series gets poster and premiere date

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse trailer released

Mickey 17 :: Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi with Robert Pattinson gets teaser

Everything goes well with the scam, until Mauricinho and the rodents arrive in the town of Bad Blintz and meet Marina (Sophia), a smart girl who can make their goals go down the drain. In the original version of the feature, Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke are responsible for the voices of the characters.

The project is based on the children’s fantasy novel The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodentsby British writer Terry Pratchett, released in 2001. Here’s the trailer: