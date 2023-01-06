More Power: Razer Showcases Blade 16 and Blade 18 at CES 2023 | Dogs

Both laptops leave the factory with the latest generation of Intel processors, Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card and RAM memory options ranging from 16 GB or 32 GB, but which can be expanded to up to 64 GB by the consumer. Both also have RGB backlit keyboard and Windows 11 operating system installed. Additionally, models can have 1TB or 2TB of internal storage, however, the Razer Blade 16 supports up to 4TB, while the Razer Blade 18 supports up to 8TB.

The big difference between them is in the size and quality of the screen. The Razer Blade 16, as the name implies, has a 16-inch mini-LED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness. According to Razer, the Creator version comes with Ultra HD + resolution and 120 Hz rate. The Player version has Full HD+ resolution and a rate of up to 240 Hz. The response time stays at 3ms thanks to Nvidia G-Sync.

The Razer Blade 18 has an 18-inch screen with native Quad HD+ resolution and the same 240 Hz refresh rate.

It is also worth mentioning that both have a thinner edge than usual, which allows you to place a larger screen in a body with a smaller structure. The Razer 16, for example, is the size of a 15-inch laptop.

The manufacturer informs that the Razer Blade 18 has some specifications of a premium desktop, such as the presence of a 5 megapixel webcam and six speakers with THX Spatial Audio technology, which tends to offer a more immersive sound.

The new Razer notebooks feature second-generation USB-C 3.2 ports, which should deliver better compatibility and faster data transfer, Thunderbolt 4 port, as well as HDMI 2.1 and other USB-A inputs. According to the website The Vergewhile the Razer Blade 16 has a battery capacity of 95.2 Wh, the Razer Blade 18 has 91.7 Wh.

The Razer Blade 16 will cost US$ 2,700 in the United States, which is R$ 14,470 in direct conversion and without taxes. In turn, the Razer Blade 18 has a suggested price of BRL 2,900 in the US market, which is around BRL 15,540.

According to The Vergethe brand declined to comment on whether the Blade 15 and Blade 17 models will also be updated with the new technologies.