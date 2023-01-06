Movies that Globo will show over the weekend (01/06 to 01/08) – Cinema News

The programming is unmissable, bringing together titles such as Avengers: Infinity War, Die Hard: A Good Day to Die and AI – Artificial Intelligence.

As usual, you can check out all the highlights between the 6th and 8th of January. In the end, you still find the feature films that promise to stir up the station’s early hours.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the feature film takes place in the middle of the 21st century, when the greenhouse effect melts much of the Earth’s polar ice caps, causing coastal cities to become partially submerged. To control the environmental disaster, humanity uses a new type of independent computer, with artificial intelligence. In this scenario, David Swinton (Haley Joel Osment) appears, an android in the form of a boy who is adopted by a couple to make up for the lack of their only child, now in a vegetative state.

In Game Night, Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams) are part of a group of couples who organize game nights. Max’s brother, Brooks (Kyle Chandler), arrives determined to organize a murder mystery party, but ends up kidnapped, leading everyone to believe that the disappearance is part of the joke. The six competitive friends then need to solve the case to win the game, whose course becomes increasingly unexpected.

Set in 1987, Bumblebee accompanies young Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), who, on the eve of turning 18, finds a yellow Volkswagen Beetle falling apart in a California junkyard and decides to fix it. When the vehicle – nicknamed Bee – comes to life, she finally notices that her new friend is much more than a simple machine.

In the third film of the Avengers franchise, the cruel Thanos (Josh Brolin) finally arrives on Earth, willing to gather the Infinity Gems in his gauntlet to control the destiny of humanity. To stop the villain’s plans, the Avengers need to join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy, while dealing with disagreements between some of its members.

In Criminal Mind, Bill Pope (Ryan Reynolds) is a CIA agent in the midst of an important investigation. He ends up murdered by a fearsome anarchist, leaving his superiors at the agency filled with doubts about his latest case, which involved protecting a witness. With the help of a doctor (Tommy Lee Jones), Pope’s boss (Gary Oldman) transfers all his secrets, memories, feelings and abilities to an unpredictable and dangerous prisoner (Kevin Costner).

Unstable, he will be the CIA’s only solution to prevent terrible consequences from reaching the US and the world. While trying to move on with his life, the criminal will have to learn to deal with new feelings, including a certain fondness for the late agent’s wife (Gal Gadot) and daughter.

New York, United States. Police officer John McClane (Bruce Willis) is looking for information about his son, Jack (Jai Courtney), who he hasn’t spoken to in a few years. With the help of a friend, he discovers that Jack is imprisoned in Russia, accused of having committed a murder. John soon leaves for the country with the intention of seeing his son again and, shortly after arriving, ends up finding him in full flight from the court where he would be judged.

Jack is with Yuri Komorov (Sebastian Koch), a terrorist who says he has a dossier in his hands that could incriminate a potential Russian presidential candidate, Chagarin (Sergey Kolesnikov). He doesn’t like meeting his father one bit, but John’s insistence on helping him ends up, little by little, breaking the ice between the two.