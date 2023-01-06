Muse of ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Baywatch’, Alexandra Daddario shares nudes in hotel pool | celebrities

Actress Alexandra Daddario surprised her fans on social networks by sharing on Instagram an album with two nudes starring her in a hotel pool. The 36-year-old artist did not reveal where the images were taken, but she said in the caption of the post that she is on vacation. The flora around the private pool suggests that the celebrity is in some tropical paradise.

Present in the fantasy cast of ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’ (2010), Daddario rose to fame in Hollywood after participating in the first season of the police series ‘True Detective’. She then starred in ‘Baywatch: SOS Malibu’ (2017) and most recently in the first season of the award-winning TV series ‘The White Lotus’.

Daddario appears naked, on her back and inside the pool in both photos. In the first of the images, with her full body, the actress has her buttocks hidden by a finger – possibly from her husband, producer and film director Andrew Form. In the second, she appears from the waist up, throwing water upwards.

“Take a vacation from your problems, Bob,” wrote the celebrity in the caption of the post. The phrase is a line from the comedy ‘Our dear Bob?’ (1991), starring Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss.

“Brilliant and wonderful”, praised a person in the comments space of the actress’s post. “That finger in the photo messed up everything…”, complained another. “Don’t you have a version of the photo without the finger?” asked a third. “Who cares about clothes, right?” encouraged someone else.

Daddario got engaged to Andrew Form in August 2021, with the two exchanging rings last June in the city of New Orleans. He is the ex-husband of actress Jordana Brewster, star of the ‘Fast and Furious’ films.