Nathan was informed twice by Atlético-MG that he would not be used by Coudet

The “Goal” website revealed the backstage of the negotiation involving Nathan/Fluminense. According to the portal, Nathan was informed at least twice by Atlético-MG’s board that he would not be used by Eduardo Coudet’s coaching staff in 2023.

The chronology of the facts takes place with the midfielder agreeing with Fluminense to stay before the start of the vacation. From then on, the clubs began to negotiate which ended up bringing about the arrival of Vitor Mendes, Keno and Guga. On December 12, the agreement was reached by the four athletes. Nathan’s business was valued at BRL 1 million and Flu would cover his salary in the range of BRL 500,000 a month.

Despite this, on December 14, Nathan reappeared with the rest of the cast in Cidade do Galo. On this day, he heard that he was out of plans and would not need to participate in activities with the rest of the cast.

Almost two weeks later, still without a salary agreement with Flu for the new loan, Nathan received a new notification saying he was out of Galo’s plans on December 26. At the time, the club formally advised the player that, if he did not reach an agreement with Tricolor, he could extend the vacation until January 13.

As found out by NETFLU, the player wanted to be sure of getting more chances in Fluminense’s starting lineup. With the latest signings, he understood that he would not have space in the main team and was waiting for a proposal from another team, as he was also aware that the new coach of Galo does not intend to take advantage of him. The team from Minas still released an official note reiterating this fact. THE Vasco is one of the clubs to monitor the athlete.