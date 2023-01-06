Nazi treasure map released to public by Netherlands

One treasure map announced this month by National Archive From Netherlands (National Archief). Every year, the institution publishes collections of documents hitherto inaccessible to the general public, in what it calls “open day”. After disclosure, the documents are available for analysis and study, but access is controlled and made under strict security measures.

The latest release features a treasure map. Between the buried relics there would be jewels, watches and precious stones. The pieces would have been stolen by German soldiers in 1944after the bombing of the Rotterdamsche Banka Dutch bank located in the city of Arnhem.

The document, which remained secret for years, is hand-drawn and points to the region where war spoils would have been buried. According to the guidelines, the wealth would be hidden in the city of Ommereneast of Netherlands, which is approximately 40 km from the town where the bank was bombed. But treasure hunters can contain their excitement: the space was searched three times by authorities and not a single ring was found.

According to records, the bombing resulted in the explosion of the vaults and the soldiers rushed to collect the precious things stored there. Days later, however, the soldiers came across the operation market gardenbegun in September 1944 by the Allies in order to recover a series of strategic points held by the Germans.

With the advance, the spoils would have been hidden in boxes of ammunition and placed in a train. Annet Waalkensadvisor to the Archive, presumes that they were buried in 1945“a few weeks before the liberation of the area by the allies”, he tells the newspaper the country. The work would have been done by a small team of two sergeants and a soldier from the Wehmarchtthe Armed Forces of Nazi Germany.

The rumor of the treasure spread, reaching the Dutch authorities, who began to look for confirmations and found a possible eyewitness of the millionaire burial. Of those who participated in the concealment, two died afterwards and one was not found.

Despite efforts to confirm these rumors, the treasure was never found. Dutch authorities presented four hypotheses to the question: The story could have been a great invention; the treasure could already have been found by some resident of the surroundings; someone from the Dutch institute itself, the institution that investigated the matter, could have found and taken possession of it. They thought that the treasure could even have been found by a US official posted to that military zone. the mystery continuesbut is now accessible to a wider audience of relic hunters.