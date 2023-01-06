Negotiation between Puma and São Paulo may generate controversy with Palmeiras

With an increasingly strained relationship with Adidasits current supplier of sporting goods, the Sao Paulo the behind-the-scenes work has begun to find a replacement. THE THROW! found out that the Morumbi club already has offers from companies willing to dress him in 2024, when the contract with the German multinational ends. And one of them promises to generate controversy in Brazilian football.

Puma started the process of approaching Tricolor, which would be a normal negotiation for both parties if it weren’t for a small detail: the also German multinational has since 2019 an exclusive contract in Brazilian territory with rival Palmeiras. And the agreement runs until the end of 2024.

THE L! raised that there is the same type of exclusivity agreement between Umbro and Santos (in this case, the contract provides brand exclusivity for Peixe among the big cities in São Paulo), which made the English company, which even consulted São Paulo – without a good reaction in Vila Belmiro -, gave up on continuing with the negotiations.

But what changes with Puma? The company has a fierce rivalry with Adidas. And, when it comes to football, the situation has worsened considerably in recent years, including the ‘acquisition’ of the alviverde team, replacing precisely the company with the three stripes.

At this point, ‘stealing’ another Brazilian club of expression, which was served by the main competitor, would be another ‘coup’ by Puma and an opportunity for growth against the rival.

CONTRACT WITH A THIRD-PARTY COMPANY HELP

As much as Puma and São Paulo flirted, both sought and found a way out so they could sign an agreement: the use of a third-party company. There is this loophole in Palmeiras’ contract with the company.

Tricolor itself is well aware of how this type of agreement works. He went through this in 2016, when almost two years after signing with Under Armour, also with an exclusivity clause in the national territory, he saw the company appear in other clubs, such as Fluminense.

Explaining: São Paulo would sign a contract with a company. And this one would buy Puma uniforms to serve the Tricolor.

It’s like Nike, for example, did with Santos, Coritiba and Bahia in the recent past. The agreement of these clubs, in fact, was with a virtual sporting goods store and not with the American multinational, exclusive in São Paulo for Corinthians.

Palmeiras and Puma had a tumultuous relationship (Photo: Disclosure / Palmeiras)

SCREAMS ON THE GREEN SIDE, REVOLT ON THE TRICOLOR SIDE

As per the L! revealed, Palmeiras and Puma went through moments of disagreement over the last year: there are complaints from the club regarding the distribution of products and the price charged by the company on the market. The situation, however, improved between the parties. Nothing like what happens between São Paulo and Adidas.

Still in December, the chapter of disagreements between the parties gained another chapter, with the club’s uniforms used in the pre-season still displaying the Roku brand, manufacturer of online media players, whose agreement expired three months ago and did not has been renovated. The situation should only change at the end of January, when, finally, the club should launch part of its new collection.

It is not the first friction between the Morumbi club and the German multinational. Also in September, the club found itself hostage to the sports brand and labeled as ‘negligence’ the fact that the São Paulo third shirt, which alludes to the tracksuit worn by the 1992 world champion squad, disappeared from stores after the first batch sold out.

Released in August, the play sold out in a weekend. And the replacement of the batch of 3,000 units, promised by Tricolor to the fans at the time within 15 days, took almost two months. After raising almost BRL 1 million on the shirt’s launch weekend, São Paulo’s marketing forecast is that the club failed to raise another BRL 6 million with the piece because of waiting lists for customers made by stores. .

Since last year, the club has complained about not being treated similarly to rivals also served by the brand, such as Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Internacional. Complaints revolve around the amounts paid and material available for sale, with the absence of shirts and coats in the same variety.

In early 2022, the rescission was studied by the tricolor legal department, but the fine amounts prevented the planning from advancing. The contract between the parties runs until the end of next year. The disagreement is such that coach Rogério Ceni entered the ‘crossfire’ by wearing clothes from Under Armour, a former São Paulo supplier, in the game against Juventude, in April, for the Copa do Brasil.

The report was unable to contact the advisory of the German multinational until the conclusion of this report to comment on the information.

