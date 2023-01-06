Netflix comedy gets first official photo

THE Netflix released today (5) the first image of Mystery in the Mediterranean 2comedy with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Check below the first official record with the duo of stars in the title:

At the time of its launch, the first Mystery in the Mediterranean became the biggest debut for a Netflix original film, having been watched by over 30 million accounts during its first three days.

The new film will be directed by Jeremy Garelickwho has worked with Aniston before, as he wrote the screenplay for Separated by Marriage (2006). Here, he must polish and revise a script already prepared by James Vanderbiltwho was also responsible for the first Mystery in the Mediterranean.

In the plot of the 2019 feature, Sandler and Aniston were a New York couple who, during a vacation trip through Europe, were involved in the mysterious death of a rich man.

There is still no confirmed release date for Mystery in the Mediterranean 2.

