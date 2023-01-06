Netflix premieres in January 2023 has The Office; see list

The series The Office and Downton Abbey are back in the Netflix catalog this month, after spending a few months on Amazon Prime Video. Other launches on the platform are the Brazilian series Olhar Indiscreto (2023) and the film O Pálido Olho Azul (2022). Check out the full list.

Netflix premieres in January – series

The year begins with the launch of the Brazilian series Olhar Indiscreto, on January 1st, which features Débora Nascimento, Emanuelle Araújo, Ângelo Rodrigues, among others.

It is an erotic series about voyeurism, in which Miranda (Débora Nascimento) is a very skilled hacker and also a voyeur, who observes the routine of Cléo (Emanuelle Araújo), her neighbor who works as a luxury prostitute.

Throughout the plot, Miranda is involved in a love triangle with Cléo and another character, but does not imagine that her life will change from then on.

Another two highlights of the month are the series The Office (2005) and Downton Abbey (2010), which are back on the streaming platform after spending months as part of the Amazon Prime Video catalogue.

Also arriving on the platform is That 90’s Show, a revival of the series that aired 30 years ago. Now, the audience will follow what happened to the characters two decades after the original story, as the name suggests. Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace and Laura Prepon are in the cast.

Series release dates:

Downton Abbey (All seasons) – Now available

The Office (All seasons) – Available now

Indiscreet Eye (Season 1) – January 1

Grown Ups (Season 2) – January 1st

The Kings of the World – January 4th

Bernie Madoff: The Wall Street Hustler – January 4

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) – January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy – January 5th

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: Part 1 – January 6

The Tram – January 9th

Sexyfy – Season 2 – January 11th

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) – January 12

Makanai: Cooking for Casa Maijo – January 12th

Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight (Season 2) – January 12

Sky Rojo (Season 3) – January 13

That ’90s Show – January 19

Female Warriors – January 19th

President by Accidental – January 20

Lockwood & Co. – January 27th

Every Day, Same Night – No date set

Netflix releases in January – Movies

Among the films, the highlight is The Pale Blue Eye (2022). Directed by Scott Cooper, the feature film is an adaptation of the story of the same name by Louis Bayard. The main character is retired detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) who leaves the quiet life aside to investigate a murder alongside the young Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).

Also joining the platform are the feature films A Quiet Place: Part II (2020), Mumbai Mafia: Police Against Organized Crime (2023), Gonker Wanted (2022), among others.

Movie release dates:

Jumanji: The Next Level – January 1st Ad Astra: Hit the Stars – January 1st The Lying Life of Adults – January 4 Mumbai Mafia: Police Against Organized Crime – January 6 Noise – January 11th Gonker Wanted – January 13th A Quiet Place: Part II – January 13 Narvik – January 23rd Certain People – January 27



Other releases in January 2023

Netflix also includes in its catalog the documentary Pamela Anderson: A Love Story, in which the actress shares some of the most dramatic moments of her life, with interviews and videos given by the famous herself.

For anime fans, the platform also includes the 2nd season of Gokushufudou: Tatsu Imortal, the second part of Record of Ragnarok and also Junjito: Macabre Stories from Japan.

Other release dates:

Pamela Anderson: A Love Story – January 31

Gokushufudou: Immortal Tatsu (Season 2) – January 1

Junjito: Macabre Stories from Japan – January 19

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2) – January 26

