Neto criticizes Kaká’s text about Pelé: ‘He didn’t even have the courage to give an excuse’

Admin 6 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

After not attending Pelé’s funeral earlier this week, Kaká went to social networks and published a text, with a photo next to the King of Football. In the message, the former player said he was “very sorry” for not going to Vila Belmiro. Presenter Neto criticized the former São Paulo midfielder.

– Kaká is kidding to write what he wrote on Instagram. Not even an apology did he have the heart to give. Just kidding?! Neto criticized.

+ Globo journalist reports embarrassment after ‘macho’ question from youtuber in press conference

Kaká was heavily criticized for his absence at Pelé’s wake, especially after the statement given in England about the idolatry of Brazilians. In December, the former player said that fans here didn’t know how to recognize idols and that Ronaldo Fenômeno was ‘just another fat man walking down the street’. The repercussion of the phrase was not well seen in Brazil, and Kaká was heavily criticized by fans and the press.

+ Absent at Pelé’s wake, Kaká vents on social media: ‘I’m sorry’

Pelé was hospitalized on November 29 to re-evaluate chemotherapy for colon cancer. However, the former player’s condition worsened and he spent a month at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein until he died a week ago at the age of 82.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Palmeiras had a payment proposal rejected by Peñarol and will bet on a new strategy to settle debt for Piquerez

ESPN found out last Thursday (5) that Palmeiras had a payment offer denied by the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved