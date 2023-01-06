Neto goes crazy and speaks live truths that shock the world

Grandchild became a very controversial and mediatic figure in the middle of football. The former player has a program with a very high audience and many people who do not live in the state of São Paulo watch his program on the internet. The current presenter of Donos da Bola is loved and hated practically at the same time due to his very ‘hot’ statements.

In his last program it was no different, but in a way, surprising. Neto was pinning Mengão in recent days due to Vítor Pereira’s departure to CRF, leaving Corinthians irritated by the way he left, claiming personal problems. But, this time, Neto filled Flamengo’s ball by getting into the subject Gerson.

The former player is a big fan of Joker and insisted on tear up compliments for the contract made by Mais Querido. Still adding, Neto, I don’t know, was intimidated when he said that Olympique de Marseille is a small team close to Flamengo, nailing that it was the player’s best choice when he decided to play again for the Rio de Janeiro club.

“Gerson returned to Flamengo. Congratulations to Flamengo. Congratulations to Gerson. Olympique de Marseille is a small team close to Flamengo. When you go back to Gerson, you went to a smaller team, you go back to a big club, you go back to a club where you can go to the national team. You stopped going to the national team when you went to Olympique. You’re a great player, one of the best I’ve seen in my life. And you go back to Flamengo, which is a big club, which is an idol. I think so.(…) You are a great ball player, congratulations to Flamengo, congratulations to Flamengo for repatriating such a wonderful player like Gerson”, said the presenter.