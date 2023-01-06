New species of python boa is discovered in the Ecuadorian Amazon

A team of scientists has discovered, in the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador, a new species of dwarf boa constrictor, considered a “relic” of the animal world because it has traces of a pelvis.

The snake was named Tropidophis cacuangoae, “in honor of the Ecuadorian activist Dolores Cacuango”, a pioneer in the fight for indigenous rights and founder of the first bilingual schools, the Ministry of the Environment said on Wednesday.

Up to 20 centimeters long and with colors and patterns very similar to those of a conventional boa constrictor, the two specimens of Tropidophis cacuangoae used in the study were found in the Colonso Chalupas national reserve, in the province of Napo, and in the private reserve Sumak Kawsay, in Pastaza .

These snakes “are a relic of time, they are such ancient animals that, obviously, finding or coming across such an animal is a privilege,” Ecuadorian researcher Mario Yánez, from the National Institute of Biodiversity (Inabio), told AFP.

The new species has a “vestigial pelvis, characteristic of primitive snakes, which is evidence of the reduction of the extremities in scaly reptiles millions of years ago, a product of climatic pressures in the Quaternary period”, notes Yánez, showing a type of backbone that stands out from the snake’s body.

The Ecuadorian Mauricio Ortega, the North American Alexander Bentley, the German Claudia Koch and the Brazilian Omar Machado Entiauspe Neto also participated in the research, which lasted four years. The results were published at the end of December in the scientific journal European Journal of Taxonomy.

Ecuador’s Ministry of the Environment added that the discovery brought to six the number of species in the genus Tropidophis, which is found only in South America.

By describing the new species, “it is possible to manage resources for the conservation of the habitat”, which is “another argument in favor of maintaining and increasing protected areas in Ecuador”, Yánez opined.

The new species of dwarf boa constrictor is considered endemic to Ecuador and its habitat is in the highland forests, which are rainy, humid and foggy areas.