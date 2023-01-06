New version of Android Auto begins to be released to all users

CES 2023 is not just about physical products, as Google used its booth to announce the beginning of the release of the new interface for Android Auto. The software used by the search giant now displays two screens at the same time in the multimedia center of compatible vehicles, in addition to incorporating other improvements.

At one time in the recent past, car manufacturers created operating systems for their vehicles and the experience was almost always negative. The menus weren’t fast, the interface was not at all friendly, to the point of forcing Google and Apple to create a kind of mirroring of the cell phone, but taking only what the driver really needs – all the processing takes place on the cell phone, so the slowness disappeared.

New interface for Android Auto (Image: Disclosure / Google)

Gradually both systems evolved and Android Auto, Google’s solution and present in all cell phones with at least Android 8, is the most recent on the list of stores. From now on, the home screen can be divided between a map application, media control and text messages. Yes, very similar to Apple CarPlay on the iPhone.

Android Auto gets Google Proactive Assistant

This new look was unveiled during last year’s Google I/O and it also inserts a progress bar for the currently playing song. The Google Maps interface was also changed, now with important information closer to the driver, regardless of screen format.

The split screen can also be freely adapted to any multimedia center format that the manufacturer has chosen for its vehicle. Other parts have changed, such as the Google Assistant with suggestions for missed calls, route sharing with more people, and even playing favorite podcasts.

For those who have a Pixel or Samsung cell phone, the list of news includes voice calls through WhatsApp originating within Android Auto itself.

The Android Auto UI update will roll out gradually to all Android handset users, but the WhatsApp part should take a little longer to reach the lucky few.

